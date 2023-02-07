State House OKs bill requiring public housing authorities to establish work requirements for tenants

The Arkansas House approved a bill Monday to require public housing authorities to establish work requirements for tenants, but the federal government will have the final say over who is eligible for housing.

The new stipulations are aimed at encouraging those who can to enter the workforce, and would require "able-bodied adults" living in government-subsided housing to hold a part-time job, participate in a work training program or volunteer at least 20 hours a week to stay housed. The House passed House Bill 1196 on a 79-18 vote, and the bill has moved to the Senate for consideration.

Rep. Kendon Underwood, the bill's lead sponsor, said it would help reduce time on waiting lists for those who most need public housing such as disabled people, seniors and victims of domestic violence.

"This bill is based on a very simple principle, that if the government is helping you with taxpayer-funded public housing and you're able-bodied, we're simply asking that you work part time," said Underwood, a Republican from Cave Springs.

The bill would apply to those between the ages of 19 and 64 but would exempt pregnant women, a parent or caretaker responsible for a child with a serious medical condition or disability, and those "medically certified as physically or mentally unfit for employment." The bill also exempts a parent or caretaker responsible for a child under 4 months old from the work requirements.

Underwood said the bill's co-sponsor, Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, plans to introduce an amendment increasing that exemption to parents or caregivers with a dependent up to 5 years old.

Public housing assistance is a federally funded program, jointly administered with local agencies known as public housing authorities. HB1196 would require public housing authorities to "request federal approval" from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to implement the new work requirements and if denied, reapply every 24 months.

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, said a work requirement for those living in public housing "conflicts with federal law" and would put a greater burden on those needing government-subsided housing.

"Public housing access is already incredibly scarce," McCullough said. "This bill would create an additional barrier for entry for low-income Arkansans."

Underwood said it was unlikely the current secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development would sign off on work requirements but said "at some point there's going to be an administration that's going to recognize those work requirements."

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing and Urban Development did not respond to a request from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for comment.

Rep. Roger Lynch, R-Lonoke, said public housing officials worried the bill would create "an unfunded mandate" as they would be required to set up rules to oversee work requirements for tenants. Lynch voted present on the bill. Bruno Showers, a senior policy analyst with Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said the work requirements would be "kind of a waste of money and time" as public housing officials would have to establish ways to enforce the new law.

"Who is going to verify the volunteer hours actually happened?" Showers said. "It's not clear, and these are things that a bureaucrat is going to have to spend money, time and resources figuring out."

Underwood said there are 60,000 unfilled jobs in Arkansas and the bill would push people back into the workforce. Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, called the bill "a very good, commonsense piece of legislation," saying employers in his district frequently complained about the "lack of available workers to fill jobs."

"To the extent possible, we should require work as a pre-condition for many of our government-[supported] safety net programs," Ray said. "The work requirement contained in this bill is imminently reasonable. It's not even a full-time work requirement, it's a part-time work requirement."