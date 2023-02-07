TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas men ranked No. 1

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's track and field team is ranked No. 1 nationally in the coaches ratings index released Monday after winning several events last weekend at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque.

The Razorbacks, who were No. 3 last week, moved up after their 1,600-meter relay team and freshman Jaydon Hibbert had collegiate-leading marks.

Arkansas' relay ran a school-record 3:01.09 and Hibbert went 54-10 3/4 in the triple jump.

Arkansas also got victories from Lance Lang in the 200 (20.47), Wayne Pinnock in the long jump (26-7) and Jordan West in the shot-put (66-5 3/4).

Arkansas' women's team is ranked No. 2 this week after being No. 1. Texas moved to No. 1.

Razorbacks pole vaulter Amanda Fassold cleared a collegiate-leading 14-10.75 to win in New Mexico.

Arkansas will host the Tyson Invitational this weekend with its distance runners competing at the Husky Invitational in Seattle.

-- Bob Holt

GOLF

Razorbacks finish 12th in season opener

The Arkansas men's golf team shot a final-round 305 and finished 12th at The Hayt Invitational on Monday at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira carded a 72 and completed the tournament at 4-under-par 212, good for a tie for sixth place overall.

Vanderbilt took the team and individual titles. The Commodores shot a 28-under 836 to defeat host North Florida by 16 strokes. Gordon Sargent, the top-ranked golfer by Golfstat, shot a 15-under 201 to win the tournament.

Also for Arkansas, Manuel Lozada tied for 46th place at 8-over 224 after a final-round 78. Christian Castillo shot a 78 on Monday and finished in a tie for 63rd place (12-over 228). Wil Gibson, playing as an individual, finished 67th (14-over 230) and fired an 84 in the final round. Segundo Oliva Pinto tied for 70th place at 16-over 232 after a final-round 77. Julian Perico withdrew from the tournament because of an injury.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

FOOTBALL

Rison hires Magnet Cove's Carmikle

Magnet Cove head coach Caleb Carmikle was named to the same position at Rison on Monday night by the Cleveland County School Board.

Carmikle succeeds Clay Totty as the Wildcats' coach after Totty took the same position at Wynne in December.

Carmikle went 39-39 in seven seasons at Magnet Cove. He had stops at Glenbrook (La.), Clarksville, Arkansas Tech, Dover and Conway Christian before joining Magnet Cove in 2017.

-- Sam Lane

CHEERLEADING

UCA appoints interim coach

The University of Central Arkansas announced Monday in a statement from Director of Athletics Brad Teague that it hired former UCA cheerleader Antonio Anderson on an interim, part-time basis to lead its cheer program as it prepares for the NCAA Nationals on April 5-9.

The statement came four hours after an initial release was published announcing the suspension of the cheer program for the remainder of the spring semester.

Teague said in the second release that UCA will look to hire a full-time coach before the fall semester.

-- Sam Lane