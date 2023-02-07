Super Quiz: Must-See Films

1. "A spoiled Southern belle fights to save her Georgia plantation," 1939.

2. "A movie director captures a gigantic ape," 1933.

3. "A reporter attempts to determine the meaning of a once-powerful newspaper tycoon's dying words," 1941.

4. "An American nightclub owner is torn between love and duty when his former flame re-enters his life," 1942.

5. "A white lawyer in a small Alabama town defends a Black man," 1962.

6. "British army officer ... helps lead the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Turks," 1962.

7. "A photographer with a broken leg spies on his neighbors," 1954.

8. "A longshoreman faces pressure to testify against a powerful corrupt union boss," 1954.

9. "A family in 1903 St. Louis faces the possibility of a move to New York," 1944.

ANSWERS:

1. "Gone with the Wind"

2. "King Kong"

3. "Citizen Kane"

4. "Casablanca"

5. "To Kill a Mockingbird"

6. "Lawrence of Arabia"

7. "Rear Window"

8. "On the Waterfront"

9. "Meet Me in St. Louis"