Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

T2 extends run of comedy ‘Kim’s Convenience’

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 9:30 a.m.
The acting company for “Kim’s Convenience” is made up of Brandon Jones (from left), Natalie Kim, Greg Watanabe, Karen Tsen Lee and Eston Fung. The run of the comedy by Ins Choi has been extended through Feb. 26 at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo/Wesley Hitt for T2)

TheatreSquared announced today that "Kim's Convenience," the comedy by Ins Choi that became a Netflix hit show, has been extended until Feb. 26.

Premiered at the Toronto Fringe Festival in July 2011,"Kim's Convenience" is the story of a family-run Korean variety store facing the challenges of a changing neighborhood. Mr. Kim's immigrant path toward building a life for his family in Canada is on the line when a developer makes a generous offer for the land. And questions of legacy and culture clash with economic concerns.

The magic of "Kim's Convenience" on Netflix was its representation of Asians in mainstream media, director Nelson Eusebio says. "This show is about the Asian American (or Asian Canadian) immigrant experience."

The show will close Feb. 26. Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and can be purchased by calling 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.

Print Headline: T2 extends run of comedy ‘Kim’s Convenience’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT