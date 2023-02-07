T2 extends run of comedy ‘Kim’s Convenience’

TheatreSquared announced today that "Kim's Convenience," the comedy by Ins Choi that became a Netflix hit show, has been extended until Feb. 26.

Premiered at the Toronto Fringe Festival in July 2011,"Kim's Convenience" is the story of a family-run Korean variety store facing the challenges of a changing neighborhood. Mr. Kim's immigrant path toward building a life for his family in Canada is on the line when a developer makes a generous offer for the land. And questions of legacy and culture clash with economic concerns.

The magic of "Kim's Convenience" on Netflix was its representation of Asians in mainstream media, director Nelson Eusebio says. "This show is about the Asian American (or Asian Canadian) immigrant experience."

The show will close Feb. 26. Tickets for the new dates are now on sale, ranging from $20-$54, and can be purchased by calling 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org.