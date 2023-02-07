Van Horn breaks the ice on 2023 season

FAYETTEVILLE -- There are reasons why Dave Van Horn's talks to the University of Arkansas' Swatters Club meetings bring in crowds numbering in the hundreds the first Monday of each Month during baseball season.

The Razorbacks have been big winners since Van Horn's arrival, and his Swatters Club addresses are as entertaining as they are informative.

Among the fun nuggets Van Horn passed along to Monday's crowd at Mermaid's Seafood Restaurant: How happy he was the Razorbacks drew Stanford in the opening round of the College World Series last year after falling 5-0 to the Cardinal in freezing temperatures in Round Rock, Texas, on Feb. 27.

"Like I told our team," Van Horn said. "They don't know what's about to hit 'em. And it did. We hit 'em. We weren't the same team."

The Razorbacks got big-time payback in Omaha with a 17-2 win over the Cardinal, outhitting them 21-7 as every starter had at least two hits.

In his look back to last year's 46-21 season, which included an 18-12 SEC record and second-place finish behind Texas A& in the SEC West, Van Horn also discussed the Razorbacks' NCAA Regional appearance at Oklahoma State.

"It's one of the most boring regionals I've ever been in," Van Horn said, drawing a roomful of laughter.

Then he added, "It was intense. Honestly, because we won, I loved it."

After defeating No. 3 seed Grand Canyon 7-1 in the opening round, the Razorbacks played three consecutive games against host and the top-seed Cowboys.

Arkansas won 20-12, lost 14-10 in 10 innings, then won 7-3 to move onto the NCAA Super Regionals at North Carolina.

"The ball was flying out of there like a golf ball," Van Horn said. "I've never seen anything like it."

This year's team, which opens the season Feb. 17 against Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, scrimmaged again on Monday, and Van Horn expressed optimism.

"I think you're going to be excited to watch them," Van Horn said. "We have 26 new players on a 39-man roster. That's a lot. Start thinking about that a little bit and see if you can sleep at night."

The Razorbacks lost their top three hitters and seven of their nine normal starters in the batting order. The only returning position players are Peyton Stovall (.295, 6 HR, 31 RBI), who is switching to second base, Brady Slavens (.255, 16, 58), who is returning to first base after recovering from elbow surgery, outfielder Jace Bohrofen (.228, 3, 17) and infielder Kendall Diggs (.197, 3, 14).

Van Horn told the crowd they will see the best version of Slavens there is after dealing with a severely sprained ankle during the 2021 postseason and the elbow and self-imposed mental pressure last year.

"His arm's healthy and his mind's healthy," Van Horn said. "He is ready to go, and I wouldn't want to pitch to him right now."

Van Horn again touted the team's pitching staff as the deepest the Razorbacks have had. He did not announce a rotation for the College Baseball Showdown next weekend, which features games against TCU And Oklahoma State after the opener against Texas.

However, based on recent scrimmages and Van Horn's remarks, it seems as if lefty Hagan Smith, right-handers Jaxon Wiggins and Will McEntire and junior college transfer southpaw Hunter Hollan would have the best shots at making the rotation.

Pitching Coach Matt Hobbs took some good-natured ribbing from both Van Horn and UA senior associate athletic director Kevin Trainor, who serves as the luncheon's emcee.

"The pitching's been pretty good, but the hitters had a good day yesterday," Van Horn said. "I'm sorry, I keep talking about the hitters, Coach."

Later, Trainor told the audience there was a funny juxtaposition Sunday between Hobbs' children Addison, Taylor and Will gleefully running after home run balls behind the fence compared to the look on Hobbs' face.

Van Horn discussed the 10-run mercy rule, which the SEC will institute this season, meaning the game will end if a team leads by 10-plus runs after seven innings.

"The way I look at it is, if I'm up 9 I'm going to try to score, try to save some pitching," he said. "If I'm getting it handed to me, if you get beat by 10, let's get ready for tomorrow and not waste any pitching. And just give some youngster a shot to go pitch in a conference game and let's get out of here and get ready for tomorrow."

Van Horn said he would not advocate for starting a runner at second base in extra innings, though it will be an option if both teams agree on it.

Van Horn told the crowd team bonding was huge for the Hogs in the fall, which included a hotly contested ping-pong tournament in the Hunt Center.

"This is the hardest we've ever pushed a team in the fall," Van Horn said. "Why? Because we have 26 new players. I mean they worked and they took it. They didn't complain. We used every minute that we could.

"We didn't feel like we had to really motivate them. They were all about it. So this is a team that wanted to get better. I think it's going to pay off."

Van Horn also touted the schedule as being closer to 2021, when the Razorbacks had the nation's top RPI rating, as opposed to last year, when a soft non-conference schedule helped push Arkansas to a No. 2 seed for the NCAAs.

"Our '23 schedule is about as good as it gets when it comes to potential RPI," Van Horn said. "Last year we won a lot of games and our RPI was not good at all. ... Out of our 55 or 56 games, 33 of them are against teams that played in NCAA regionals last year. You've got to be ready. ... It's going to be tough."

Van Horn said Stovall suffered a slightly tweaked ankle and projected shortstop starter John Bolton had a tight hamstring, so those two middle infielders will be monitored heading into the opener.