Verbal dispute ends in shooting, 1 hurt

A Little Rock woman is facing a first-degree battery charge after she was accused of shooting another woman in her lower abdomen Saturday evening, according to a report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police arrested Jessica Montgomery late Saturday in connection to a shooting of a woman near West 65th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim -- Lakesha Summons, 45 -- told officers that she had been shot by the suspect after a verbal dispute over "Montgomery's boyfriend."

The report states Montgomery initially pointed a pistol at Summons' face, causing her to "quickly" stand.

The 34-year-old suspect then stepped toward Summons and placed the firearm against her lower abdomen.

According to Summons, the two continued to exchange words just before Montgomery shot her.

Summons was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

LR police look into shooting in store lot

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident that took place just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Dollar General near Lawson Road.

Police responded to the location where they discovered Jeremy Glasgow bleeding from the head.

A report from the department says Glasgow told police he was riding in a vehicle with a woman when another man showed up and began firing shots at the car.

Glasgow, 37, identified the woman as 42-year-old Leslie Lambert.

Glasgow also told police that he believed the man shooting was 47-year-old Robert Woolridge.

According to the report, Glasgow jumped from the vehicle after shots were fired, causing him to hit his head on the concrete.

Shortly after Glasgow exited the car, Lambert crashed the vehicle into the Dollar General.

Lambert told police she was in the parking lot of the store when her ex-boyfriend, Woolridge, showed up and began firing shots.

"Multiple" fired shotgun shells were located in the parking lot.

The report says police were able to locate the vehicle Woolridge was said to be driving at the time of the incident at a nearby residence.

Attempts to locate Woolridge were unsuccessful at the time.

Officers located Kevin Provencia at the residence at that time, and Lambert later identified him as the man driving the vehicle Woolridge had been in at the time of the incident.

Provencia was taken into custody for further investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.