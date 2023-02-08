3 killed in separate wrecks in the state

Three people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday and Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from police.

Alvin Hampton, 43, of Little Rock, was fatally injured in a crash near 4500 S. Arch St. in Little Rock around 9:10 a.m. Monday, according to a report from Little Rock police.

The 2013 Buick that Hampton was driving crossed into the opposite lane and onto the shoulder, striking a pillar of an Interstate 30 overpass. Hampton was pulled from the vehicle before it burst into flames, but died of his injuries.

An officer investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

James Revels, 46, of DeQueen, was hit by three vehicles and killed while standing in the left lane of U.S. 71 near Ashdown around 6:34 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Mark Calhoun, 64, of Griffithville, was killed around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday when the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving on Arkansas 38 west of Des Arc left the road and ran into a ditch before striking a concrete barrier, according to a state police report.

State troopers investigating the two Tuesday crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.