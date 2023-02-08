A Rupp thumping

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team got another one for the road.

A really big one.

Big Blue big.

The Razorbacks beat Kentucky 88-73 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

It was the second road victory for Arkansas in four days, along with beating South Carolina 65-63 on Saturday in Colonial Life Arena, after the Razorbacks had been 0-5 on the road.

Arkansas (17-7, 6-5 SEC) extended its conference winning streak to five games.

Junior guard Ricky Council led the Razorbacks with 20 points and hit 8 of 10 free throws.

Razorbacks freshman point guard Anthony Black had 19 points, 5 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds.

Junior guard Davonte Davis had 15 points for Arkansas and 6-10 senior Makhel Mitchell had a season-high 15 points, 5 blocked shots and 4 rebounds. Makhi Mitchell, a 6-9 senior and Makhel's twin brother, had 9 rebounds, 4 points and 2 assists.

Arkansas freshman forward Jordan Walsh had 13 points off the bench.

It was the 200th victory as a college head coach for Eric Musselman, who is in his fourth season at Arkansas and also coached four seasons at Nevada.

Musselman has a 200-69 record as a college coach, including 90-35 at Arkansas -- 3-1 against Kentucky and 2-0 in Rupp Arena. He has 503 victories as a pro coach in 14 seasons.

The Razorbacks shot 62.7% (32 of 51), including 72% (18 of 25) in the second half, and had a 23-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

Freshman guard Cason Wallace led Kentucky (16-8, 7-4) with 24 points. Freshman forward Chris Livingston added 13 points.

Wildcats 6-9 senior Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning national player of the year, had 7 points and 7 rebounds -- well under his averages of 16.5 and 13.6.

Kentucky had won six consecutive SEC games since losing at home to South Carolina 71-68 on Jan. 10.

The Razorbacks became the third team to beat the Wildcats in Rupp Arena this season along with South Carolina and No. 9 Kansas.

The Razorbacks got two baskets in a 2-second span to push their lead to 68-58 with 8:00 left.

Council scored on a drive and drew a foul from Tshiebwe.

Council missed the free throw, but the ball went out of bounds off the Wildcats. Black then got a layup on Davis' inbound pass.

Arkansas didn't let up as Davis scored on a layup and Black got a fast-break basket for a 72-58 lead with 6:40 left.

Wallace hit a jumper to make it 72-60, then Makhel Mitchell just beat the shot clock with a jumper for a 74-60 Arkansas lead with 5:02 left.

Two free throws by Council gave Arkansas its largest lead, 78-62, with 4:04 left.

Kentucky didn't pull closer than 11 points the rest of the game.

Arkansas opened the second half with an 11-3 run and took a 52-43 lead on Davis' layup with 17:29 left after a third consecutive turnover by the Wildcats.

Black fueled the run with steals and dunks on back-to-back plays.

Kentucky pulled within 54-50 on layup by Reeves.

The Razorbacks got a driving basket from Council and fast-break layup by Makhel Mitchell -- with a Davis assist -- to take a 58-50 lead with 11:56 left.

Kentucky sophomore forward Daimion Collins hit a jump shot after catching an inbound pass and beat the halftime buzzer to cut Arkansas' lead 41-40.

The first half featured 11 lead changes and six ties as the Razorbacks shot 53.8% (14 of 26) from the field and the Wildcats shot 53.1% (17 of 32).

Arkansas led by hitting 10 of 10 free throws in the half.

The Razorbacks took a 6-5 lead on a three-point play by Black when he drove, drew a foul by Tshiebwe and added the free throw.

Arkansas went ahead 12-9 on another three-point play by Makhel Mitchell. After dunking with an assist from Black, Mitchell missed the free throw, but Tshiebwe was called for a lane violation. Given another free throw, Mitchell hit it.

The Wildcats took a 17-16 lead on a jumper by Reeves.

Arkansas went ahead 32-26 on a dunk by Black.

Collins hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie it 34-34.

Arkansas had a four-point possession with 33.3 seconds left in the half when Makhel Mitchell hit a jump hook and Kentucky Coach John Calipari was called for a technical foul, arguing that Mitchell had walked.

Black hit both technical free throws to put Arkansas ahead 41-38.

Arkansas improved to 5-15 in Rupp Arena, where the Razorbacks have won their last two games, along with an 81-80 victory in 2021.

The Razorbacks are 14-33 all-time against Kentucky, including 14-29 in SEC matchups.

The Razorbacks improved to 15-1 in February the last three seasons. Their lone February loss in that span was at Alabama 68-67 last season.