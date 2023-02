Blytheville, 1943: Pvt. Andrew Olender was training at the base outside the city when he sent this card home to Ohio. “I am sending my civilian shoes home … they have an order that we can’t wear them. They need new heels as I would like a pair to wear on my furlough.” “Andy” returned home after the war, where he worked sorting mail at the post office for 20 years. He died in 1975 at age 65. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203



Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

