Arkansas state Capitol news in brief

Bill adds 30 days

to get vehicle tags

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would provide Arkansas residents an additional 30 days to register their motor vehicles.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send House Bill 1150, sponsored by Rep. Frances Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge, to the governor.

Cavenaugh has said she had resurrected the bill after it passed in the House but failed in the Senate during the 2021 regular session. The bill would not affect the state's sales tax on vehicles. Current state statues provide residents with 30 days to register their vehicles.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill sets out use of

force on students

Legislation that aims to specify which school employees may use physical force against students zipped through the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 34-0 to send Senate Bill 59, sponsored by Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, to the House for further consideration.

SB59 would specify that classified and licensed school employees "may use reasonable and appropriate physical force" on minors or incompetent persons under certain conditions.

Current law permits only a teacher, parent, guardian or "other person entrusted with care and supervision of a minor or an incompetent person" to use physical force to "maintain discipline or to promote the welfare" of the minor or incompetent person.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill allows Medical

Board to cut fees

The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that aims to allow the state Medical Board to reduce fees.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 57, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, to the House for further consideration.

The bill would authorize the state Medical Board to reduce fees if the fee reduction is in the best interest of the state.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Sex offender data

expands under bill

The Senate voted Tuesday to send the governor a bill that would require the full physical addresses of Level 3 and Level 4 sex offenders to be made public.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1004, sponsored by Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle.

Under current law, only the street names and block numbers of registered sex offenders are published. Ray told a Senate committee on Monday that Arkansas was one of four states where the full addresses of sex offenders are not made public on the sex offender registry.

In Arkansas, sex offenders are classified into four levels. Level 1 is considered low risk, Level 2 is considered moderate risk and Level 3 is considered high risk. A Level 4 sex offender is considered a sexually violent predator.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill sets definition

for antisemitism

A measure that would define antisemitism for reviewing, investigating or determining whether there has been a violation of law or policy barring discriminatory acts cleared the Arkansas Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 118, sponsored by Sen. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, to the House for further action.

The bill states it's the General Assembly's intent to adopt the definition of antisemitism adopted on May 26, 2016, by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, and that antisemitism does not include criticism of Israel that is similar to criticism against any other country.

In reviewing, investigating or determining whether there has been a violation of any relevant policy, law or rule prohibiting discriminatory acts, the government shall take into consideration this definition of antisemitism for the purposes of determining whether the alleged act was motivated by discriminatory antisemitic intent under the bill.

Under SB118, a court or other relevant authority shall apply the same legal standard to a claim of discrimination because of antisemitism as applicable to claims of discrimination arising under state laws protecting civil rights. For the purposes of educating state personnel on issues related to discrimination, diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-bias training under the bill, this definition of antisemitism shall be used and incorporated as an educational tool to familiarize state personnel with antisemitism in all of its manifestations.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill lets surrogates

apply for benefits

A bill to allow a surrogate to apply for Medicare and Medicaid benefits on behalf of someone else passed the House on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 74, sponsored by Sen. Justin Boyd, R-Fort Smith, also allows the surrogate to have access to some of the principal's personal information such as income, assets, and banking and financial records. The House voted 89-2 to send the bill to the governor.

The bill is aimed for incapacitated adult patients who may not have family who could help make health care decisions on their behalf. The bill would help facilitate Medicare or Medicaid benefits that could help people be discharged from the hospital to apply for coverage for longer-term care. Authority for the surrogate would end after the principal "no longer lacks decisional capacity, upon appointment or availability of a power of attorney or guardian with such authority, or upon the death of the principal," according to the bill.

"This is a very small subset of people who most likely are indigent -- have nobody and have no things -- and this allows us to exercise compassion and care for them during what may be the most difficult and most lonely season of life," said Rep. Ryan Rose, R-Van Buren, the bill's House sponsor.

-- Neal Earley