Author gives tips on craft at UAFS





FORT SMITH -- Colson Whitehead's first novel was unpublished, rejected by more than two dozen people, and his agent dropped him.

But -- though depressed -- he "got back to writing and made the [next] book the best I could," he said.

"It worked out" -- that next book, "The Intuitionist." It remains in print nearly a quarter-century later and has garnered critical acclaim.

Whitehead has since become only the fourth writer to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction twice, so rather than networking, just "write a good book, and, like any artist, hope it finds its audience," Whitehead advised during a visit Tuesday to the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith for a craft talk and a public lecture on his novel, "The Nickel Boys," for which he won the second of his Pulitzers. "If [you] want to get a book published, just write a good book, [because] you can know everyone in town, and it's not going to make your book good."

Whitehead strives for continuous improvement, and he aims to take what he learns from each book to better the next one, he said. "I'm better at book seven than book one, and hopefully you're getting better at the craft" as one gains additional experience and perspective.

In fact, he waited 14 years to write "The Underground Railroad," which was released in 2016, because he didn't feel prepared to write it when he first had the idea, he said. "I knew if I tackled it [in 2000], I would've screwed it up."

Though his earlier novels -- particularly 2001's "John Henry Days," into which "I put everything" -- are "more encyclopedic and expansive, I'm enjoying the virtues of compression now in a way I didn't 20 years ago," said Whitehead, who began his career writing for The Village Voice after graduating from Harvard University. Learning to self-edit is paramount, as sometimes certain things you like are not best for the book, and it's pivotal to "serve the book."

Whitehead's first Pulitzer was awarded for "The Underground Railroad," which also received the National Book Award and the Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. Whitehead, 53, is a native New Yorker who has authored eight novels total, and he received a MacArthur Fellowship, commonly called the "Genius Grant," in 2002. It is awarded annually by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation to between 20 and 30 individuals, working in any field, who have demonstrated "extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction."

Bringing someone like Whitehead to campus not only spurs important discussions, but provides illuminating insight into the craft of writing, said Chancellor Teresa Riley. In fact, she was so excited for his visit that "it felt like Christmas morning when I got up" Tuesday.

Whitehead -- whose nonfiction, essays, and reviews have appeared in publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker and Harper's Magazine -- "was at the top of our list" for the Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series, said Ann-Gee Lee, professor of English, rhetoric and writing, and chairperson of the UA-Fort Smith Read This Committee.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lecture Series, established in 1972 by friends of Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, assists the faculty at six University of Arkansas System schools in obtaining outstanding visiting lecturers to share ideas and drive public debate and cultural advancement, and UA-Fort Smith is the most recent university to join the group. His visit Tuesday also connected to the university's Read This public literacy program, with Composition II classes reading "The Nickel Boys" during the spring semester.

Lee said it can be difficult for composition students to truly feel like writers, but "meeting real authors gives them a chance to ask questions and hopefully feel like they, too, could be writers. With the vital reading, writing and research skills they utilize in comp classes, they could go out into the community and tackle issues they care about," just as writers like Whitehead have done.

Whitehead is a practitioner of outlining, which not only focuses his thoughts but tests "the viability of a project," he said. He knows he's ready to transition to writing from outlining when "I'm so eager to write I want to start tomorrow."

He also performs most of his research up front, although he'll do additional digging during the writing process when necessary, he said. He does research, then writes when he feels he has enough to describe people, places and scenes to readers.

The university supplied 500 copies of "The Nickel Boys" to school partners and reading groups across the River Valley thanks to an Arkansas Humanities Council grant authored by Lee, according to the university. "The Nickel Boys" is based on real atrocities committed at the Dozier School, a Florida detention center for boys that operated for more than a century before shuttering in 2011.

"I get my ideas from everywhere," and Whitehead hadn't heard of the Dozier School until seeing a brief note about it on Twitter, but it stuck with him, he said. "When a story stays with you, it's arguing for its own importance."

Sally Story is an avid reader of Whitehead's writing, and she found him incredibly "down to earth" during his craft talk.

"You read and admire these [authors], and you put them on a pedestal," but Whitehead was relatable, not supercilious, added Story, assistant professor in UA-Fort Smith's music and theatre department. "He struggled, overcame it, and he wrote beautiful novels."

Writing still isn't easy for Whitehead, however, and his toughest battles are with writing physical descriptions of characters, he said. Books are "all difficult in their own way."

Whitehead was very honest about everything, said junior Gavin Garrett, a theatre major, who added "I want to read" more from him.

Senior Katelyn Sosebee was curious about Whitehead's takes on issues of gender, media and culture due to a course the media communications major is currently taking, and he delivered plenty for her and others to ponder, she said.

Whitehead doesn't see major distinctions between writing female protagonists versus male protagonists, because "we're really all the same," he said. "We're really just human, [and] if you recognize yourself in a character, then I'm doing my job.''

He advised other aspiring writers to "find what works for you," both in writing schedules and in reading the works of others.

Whitehead, for example, doesn't feel impelled to write daily, he said. "I feel good if I've done eight pages a week."

Whitehead was first inspired to write by comic books of the '70s and '80s and the horror novels of Stephen King, he said. Other influences include Charles Dickens ("A Tale of Two Cities"), Gabriel Garcia Marquez ("One Hundred Years of Solitude"), James Joyce, Toni Morrison and Thomas Pynchon.

He also tries to read books similar in form to whatever he's writing at the time, he said. So, for example, when writing the compact narrative of "The Nickel Boys," he read several novellas.

Whitehead planned several times to visit the now-shuttered Dozier School, but he never did, because he got sick at the thought of it when he pondered the abuse so many boys suffered there, he said. "I felt bad for the [characters] and the real-life boys."

After two serious books back to back, he's looking to lighten the mood in the future, but he'll continue hopping genres as he has his whole career, he said. "Playing with different genres is very enchanting and nourishing to me."



