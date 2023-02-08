Bed Bath &Beyond will close in NLR

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its North Little Rock store, along with more than 200 outlets nationwide, in a move to fend off bankruptcy and continue operating.

No official close date was announced for the store in McCain Plaza at 4122 E. McCain Blvd. The retail chain, at this point, will keep open stores in other major metro areas in Arkansas: Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock and Rogers.

Th e co m pa ny a n - nounced Tuesday it has received support from some investors to raise $1 billion to avoid filing for bankruptcy though the news was not greeted warmly by stockholders. The chain’s stock fell $2.85 to $3.01 at closing Tuesday over fears the equity offering would dilute stock holdings.

Just 10 years ago, Bed Bath & Beyond had more than 1,500 stores and a market value of about $17 billion. It now has fewer than 800 stores.

Early last month, Bed Bath & Beyond warned investors that bankruptcy was a possible option if the company could not otherwise raise money after a disappointing Christmas season. The company had said its sales in the run-up to Black Friday were a third what they were in 2021.

In a statement, a Bed Bath & Beyond spokeswoman said the company wouldn’t comment beyond regulatory filings and news releases about the deal.

“This buys them time but it doesn’t change anything about the fundamental problems of the business,” said Joel Bines, who recently retired as the global head of retail for consulting company AlixPartners and now runs his own firm, Spruce Advisory.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s cash pile has been dwindling and revenue has been plunging year-over-year in the double digits for several quarters. “If there are buyers for equity that’s very likely to eventually be worthless — I guess it’s Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiduciary duty to sell that equity,” he said.

The retailer said Monday it planned to raise a little more than $1 billion in equity offerings, along with tapping $100 million from its credit facility, to repay outstanding loans. Bed Bath & Beyond did not say whether the cash it hoped to raise would be sufficient to fund the business and delay any imminent bankruptcy filing.

Bed Bath & Beyond in August secured $500 million in new financing, including a $375 million loan from the investment firm Sixth Street and an expanded debt facility led by JPMorgan Chase, which told Bed Bath & Beyond last month the retailer had defaulted on the debt.

At the same time, the retailer has become a favorite of so-called meme stock traders, investors who bid up shares of undervalued companies. On Monday its stock surged nearly 100%, for example, giving the company a market value of around $690 million. Shares of the company have swung wildly in the past few weeks as traders placed bets on its fortunes.

As of February, the company had about 32,000 employees.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Moreau, Lauren Hirsch and Jordyn Holman of The New York Times and Eliza Ronalds-Hannon and Jeannette Neumann of Bloomberg News.



