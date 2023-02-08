Bentonville’s Martinez fulfills dream, signs with Oklahoma State





BENTONVILLE -- The opportunity to sign a national football letter of intent with Oklahoma State was like a dream come true for Trevor Martinez.

Bentonville's all-state lineman was still living out that dream Tuesday morning as he celebrated his signing along with five other athletes who signed their respective letters of intent with various colleges inside Tiger Arena. Their actual signings took place last Wednesday, but the celebration was delayed because of icy weather.

"I've been an Oklahoma State fan ever since I was a very little kid," Martinez said. "My whole family has always revolved around OSU, and I'm extremely blessed. I was full of tears and smiles whenever they offered me, and I knew immediately -- standing on that field when the game was about to start -- that it's where I wanted to be."

Martinez (6-4, 315), a three-year starter split his time between offensive lineman and defensive lineman and did his part to help the Tigers win the 7A-West Conference championship and reach the Class 7A state championship game. Oklahoma State, however, recruited him to play on the offensive line.

But he was quick to say he would play either one as long as he was able to help his new team.

"My main objective now is to be a man and a player that can get myself in a position to play at Oklahoma State when I get there," Martinez said. "I've had the path set before me, and now it's time to go to work and do what I can do.

"I'm extremely blessed to be here. I've worked for this for a long, long time, just like any other athlete that makes it to this level."

Martinez was one of three football players who signed letters of intent last week, while two other Tigers -- offensive lineman Joey S'ua and running back Josh Fickln -- signed in December with Arkansas and Illinois State, respectively. Defensive back J.T. Tomescko signed with the Air Force, while kicker/punter Logan Tymeson did likewise with Arkansas Tech.

Tomescko, a two-year starter at defensive back who earned all-state honors this year, said he had always had interest in the military and hopes to work his way to becoming an officer in the Air Force once his football career his completed.

"The recruiting process was an experience, but I'm very glad it's over," Tomescko said. "I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to be in the process, and I'm ready to be a Falcon and go to work and serve my country when the time comes. I've always had a passion for flying, and what better place to do it than at the Air Force Academy?

"Right now I'm working on running track and also working with a strength and conditioning coach, lifting weights. I've gained 5 pounds since the season ended, and I've also become faster."

Two other athletes signed national letters of intent for soccer as Landon Mueller signed with Drury and Lola Summer made Kentucky her choice. Summer, a track athlete at Bentonville, never played soccer at school but did so with club teams, while Mueller had one goal and three assists for the Tigers last season.

Meanwhile, Gloria Cranney signed her national letter of intent with Dominican University, an NCAA Division II school located in Orangeburg, N.Y. Cranney compiled 144 kills, 173 digs, 529 assists, 24 aces and 72 blocks for the Lady Tigers last fall.

