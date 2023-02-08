OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: 7 wine podcasts for connoisseurs and ‘normal people,’ too





I've recently found myself on a few long drives, and thankfully I've had my favorite wine podcasts to listen to on the road. Here are some of the wine-related podcasts I enjoy the most:

Acquired Tastings. Hosted by a father and son duo of Little Rock locals, this podcast is for novice wine drinkers or those looking to learn more about pairing wine with food. Each episode sees two wines matched with a range of foods in a battle for the best pairing. Rotating episodes feature wine, beer, spirits and cocktails.

The Grape Nation. Wine expert Sam Benrubi takes listeners on a weekly wine journey, where there's no snobbery allowed. You'll learn about the world's vineyards, their keepers, journalists, authors, importers and more. Try some great wine with Sam and his guests and get tips for enjoying the best wines from the weekly "Wine List" and "Wine Sip."

The SOMM TV Podcast. From the same folks who created the popular SOMM documentary films and the SOMM TV streaming service, this podcast takes you deep into the world of wine and food, and the stories surrounding it. Episodes range from topics including wines of the world, celebrities and how major events affect the culinary world.

The Splendid Table. This is only a wine podcast in the vaguest sense of the word, but I'm a huge fan, so it gets included anyway. The Splendid Table has always connected people through the common language of food and eating. Now with Francis Lam as the host, it's full of fresh voices and surprising conversations at the intersection of food, people, culture, and sometimes wine.

The Right to Drink. This is a limited-run narrative podcast series (just five episodes!) about drinking and everything that gets in the way. Prohibition may have been 100 years ago, but some of the craziest laws on the books still get in the way of Americans enjoying the right to produce, consume and sell the booziest beverages (Hello, Arkansas shipping laws!). Host Jarrett Dieterle will introduce you to brewers, distillers and bartenders who will help answer questions like: Why does your cocktail cost so much? Why do brewers get in trouble for putting curse words on beer bottles? And why do so many states ban happy hour?

Wine for Normal People. Wine for Normal People bills itself as "a podcast for people who like wine but not the snobbery that goes with it." Each week you can listen to a husband and wife team explore the vast work of wine, breaking down complex topics into simple, bite-size bits. A companion book of the same name is also perfect for expanding your wine knowledge and library.

Wine Blast with Susie and Peter. Susie and Peter are married Masters of Wine (like having a wine Ph.D.) who bring wine to life via interviews, chat, food, tips, listener questions, gentle bickering, and maybe a touch of over-sharing. I always enjoy hearing true experts discuss any subject, and these two make sky-high Burgundy prices seem fun.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to

sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



