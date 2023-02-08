Camden man charged in first homicide of the year





A Camden man has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a certain person and committing a terroristic act.

Nicko Freeman, 30, is currently housed in Ouachita Detention Center in relation to a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

At 2:17 a.m., the Camden Police Department dispatched officers to an apartment located in the Riverside Courts housing complex.

Police met a man and woman inside an apartment, later identifying the man, who had suffered a single gunshot wound, as Roddrick Crowell, who identified Freeman as the shooter.

Crowell was taken by ambulance to the Ouachita County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Freeman and was arrested without incident Sunday morning.

The investigation into this shooting remains open. The CPD encourages anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 836-5755.