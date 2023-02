Marriages

Monica Broughton, 40, and Shawn Smith, 45, both of Little Rock.

Kallen Henry, 22, and Justin Boyett, 25, both of Little Rock.

Sherri Luster, 48, and Ramun Ball, 48, both of Little Rock.

Marion Labron, 55, and Kathy Sheard, 59, both of Jacksonville.

Kirsten Walker, 27, of Maumelle and Trenton Barnes, 28, of Sherwood.

Korie Ruff, 28, and Christian Threlkeld, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Jeffrey Wallace, 49, and Vivian Brown, 48, both of Sweet Home.

Randall Robinson, 49, and Tahesha Robinson, 45, both of Bryant.

Santo Sanjaya, 35, of North Little Rock and Venessa Valenzia, 27, of Sherwood.

Mary Mendelsohn, 31, and Ronald Kuhn, 32, both of Little Rock,.

Dherian Hernandez, 19, of Jacksonville and Destiny Crisantos, 18, of Orange, Calif.

Dijonvante Nichols, 25, and Shayla McDore, 24, both of Little Rock.

Kelvin Pacheco Salazar, 32, and Brenda Alspaugh, 28, both of Springfield, Mo.

Damon Rogers, 31, and Aleksandra Shelton, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Rose Davidson, 51, and Christopher Brewer, 48, both of Cabot.

Walter Bandy Jr., 40, and Pamela Rudkin, 58, both of Sherwood.

Kevan Williams, 40, of Little Rock and Tenethrea Buffington, 42, of Roswell, Ga.

Henry Covington Jr., 44, and Ruthie Morgan, 54, both of Little Rock.

Ronald George, 74, and Linda Ort, 71, both of Sherwood.

Charles Stamps, 45, and Ashley Brown, 37, both of Sherwood.

Triston Henry, 21, of Little Rock and Allee Lewis, 19, of Mountain Home, Idaho.

Donny Pickard, 63, and Loretta Barker, 61, both of Jacksonville.

Divorces

FILED

23-421. Kasey Doss v. Scott Murphy.

23-422. Linda Holly v. Guy Holly.

23-423. Elidia Galindo Andres v. Jose Retana.

23-424. Leslie Golden v. Gary Golden.

23-425. Brenda Vammen v. Christopher Vammen.

23-426. Kenny Singkhek v. Erin Singkhek.

23-428. Deja Pringle v. Jonathan Pringle.

23-430. Philemon Ngetich Tanui v. Kathy Hagan.

23-431. Eric Allen v. Diane Allen.

23-432. Maria Parga v. Milciades Molina.

23-433. Barbara Solee v. Ray Solee.

23-434. Robert Jones Sr. v. Teria Jones.

23-435. John Henderson v. Stephanie Jacobs.

23-436. Jailn Rolfe v. William Tinzie III.

23-437. Breanna Jackson v. Shelvin Jackson.

23-438. Jason Jones v. Samantha Jones.

23-395. Karla Delcid v. Migael Diaz.

23-397. Raquel Rogers v. Leonard Rogers Jr.

23-399. Alicia Agrawal v. Arpan Agrawal.

23-400. Earl Graham Jr. v. Bianca Williams.

23-401. Kim Le Nicholas v. Terrance Nicholas.

23-406. Alexandrea Zellar v. Mark Zellar.

23-408. Leslie Roebuck v. Matthew Roebuck.

23-412. Maria Valadez v. Juan Villarruel.

23-414. Montrez Brown v. Lakia Williams.

23-417. Summer Bellinger v. Chad Bellinger.

23-418. Levi Tinkle v. Alexis Morton.

GRANTED

21-3711. Grace Araujo v. Dylan Pettit.

22-1337. Vanessa Harris v. James Waugh.

22-3318. Amanda Holland v. Blyde Beauchamp.

22-3385. Patricia Pelkey v. Robert Pelkey.

22-4155. Tingting Zheng v. Guanghui Lin.

23-27. Jennifer Hughes v. Marc Gill.

23-40. Jason Baker v. Regina Thomas.

22-582. Norma Pemberton v. Timothy Pemberton.

22-2895. Dekisha Edwards v. Duran Moore.

22-3320. Amy Bradley-Hole v. Nicholas Bradley-Hole.

23-3345. Holly Best-Parker v. Donald Parker.

22-4017. Marlyn McGarrity v. Charley McGarrity Jr.

22-4367. Angela Kelly v. Eugene Kelly.

22-4520. Summer Dollar v. Timothy Dollar.