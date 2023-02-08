FTs push Marion to tight home win

5A-EAST

BOYS

MARION 52, NETTLETON 48

MARION -- Marion lost leading scorer Donnie Cheers III with an injury in the first quarter but made 11 of its 18 free throws in the fourth to turn away Nettleton 52-48 Tuesday night at Fidelity Bank Arena.

The win gave Marion (19-6, 8-0 5A-East), the season sweep over Nettleton, thanks to sophomore guard Lyndell Buckingham's team-high 13 points and 4 assists, and 11 points apiece from David Brewer and Martavius Davis.

Nettleton (18-6, 7-2) fell despite Taylor Smith's game-high 19 points, 10 from Derodrick Smith, and 9 points and 11 rebounds from De'Shun Jackson.

"It shows the resiliency of our team," said Marion Coach David Clark. "It took us a little while to get back into the swing of things after missing so much time to the ice storm. It wasn't the best-looking win we've ever had, but we will always take a win over a good, good team."

Marion started fast, hitting Nettleton with a 7-0 run in the first quarter, taking a 7-1 lead, including five straight from Davis. When Buckingham got a steal and finished for a layup, the Patriots were able to take a 9-5 lead after the first quarter.

Buckingham, who scored five straight Marion points, gave the Patriots their first double-digit lead (17-7) on a stick back with 5:09 left in the first half.

Smith scored six points down the stretch of the second quarter, dragging the Raiders within 22-15, but a Kayden Nesbitt fadeaway jumper beat the halftime buzzer for a 24-15 Marion lead at the break.

Jackson and Smith combined to score 11 of Nettleton's 13 third-quarter points as the Raiders crept within 33-28 after three quarters.

The Raiders got within 33-32 with 6:15 when Smith made a jumper, but Marion responded with five in a row, including Nesbitt and Davis scoring on offensive rebounds, and the Patriots pushed back in front 38-32 with 5:18 left in regulation.

Marion went back up eight when Buckingham hit a runner and Brewer made a pair of free throws, but Nettleton got within five points three more times in the fourth quarter.

Marion hit its last six free throws in the fourth quarter, including four by Davis, to keep the Raiders at bay.

GIRLS

MARION 57, NETTLETON 37

Marion allowed Nettleton to make just 13 of its 54 field goal attempts and never trailed in Tuesday night's victory.

The Lady Patriots (8-12, 5-3 5A-East) won their fifth consecutive game and avenged an earlier loss behind senior forward Kiera Neal's game-high 20 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Brianna Dyson added 13 points, while Aya Johnson hit for 7.

Nettleton (18-4, 6-3) got 11 points and 8 rebounds by Donna Douglas, 8 points from Aubrey Butler, and 5 from Kyla Williams.