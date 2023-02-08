OPINION | GADGETS & GIZMOS: Peugeot’s Appolia ceramic baking dish





We had no idea Peugeot, the French automaker, also makes bakeware until we received this Appolia Ceramic Baking Dish to test out. The interior of the glazed ceramic dish measures 8-by-6-inches (1 ½ quart capacity) making it just the right size to snuggly fit six corn tortilla enchiladas. The dish features tall sides (a plus for baking) and two molded handles that extend an inch on each end making it a total of 10 inches long. It also comes in 12-inch and 16-inch sizes. If you want all three, you'll be glad to know they neatly nest together for storage. The dish is oven-safe up to about 480 degrees and can go directly from freezer to heated oven. However, when the dish is hot, care should be taken to avoid cold surfaces -- so be sure to let it cool down before submerging in water or placing it in the freezer. Made in France.

It comes in black, white and terracotta colored glazes and is dishwasher safe.

$40 to $60.

For more information, visit cribsi.com



