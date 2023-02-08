Flash floods, other severe weather possible across state Wednesday, forecasters say

Much of the state is at a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

A tweet from the weather service said damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the primary threats. The briefing also said there would be a lesser threat of severe hail.

Jeff Hood, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said severe weather could begin in the state around 2 to 3 p.m. and finish around 10 p.m.

“We could experience wind as strong as 20 mph and gusts that are up to 30 or 40 mph,” Hood said Wednesday morning.

The weather service has issued a flood watch that includes all of western and northern Arkansas as well as much of the central and northeastern portions of the state, a briefing from the weather service said Wednesday.

A flash flood warning has already been issued for areas including Mena, Booneville and Waldron, the weather service said on Twitter Wednesday morning. That warning is set to be in effect until 2:05 p.m.

The weather service noted in its tweet that several creeks and area rivers are flooded across western Arkansas Wednesday morning, after more than 3 inches of rain fell.

Another flash flood warning that includes Conway, Russellville and Hot Springs has been issued until 3:40 p.m.

Hot Springs officials announced Wednesday morning that the weekly emergency siren test scheduled for noon would be cancelled due to severe weather.

The national weather service's briefing warned that rain would be heavy at times and of a continued threat for flash flooding, mainly over the northwestern half of the state.

Hood said the threat for flash floods will become more severe as storms continue into the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts could be around 5 inches, or more in localized areas, the weather service said.

Hood said western Arkansas had already seen several inches of rain and can expect that to be ongoing throughout the afternoon and evening.

The weather service predicts that Little Rock will see 2 to 3 inches of rain.

Hood said Little Rock may also see strong storms, adding that this possibility is included in the slight risk area for severe weather.

A slight risk for a severe thunderstorm is defined by forecasters as a chance for short-lived but not widespread storms that have the potential to be intense, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Most of the rain will be gone before daybreak on Thursday, forecasters said.

“Even if you don’t see flooding or flash flooding or a thunderstorm, you will definitely feel the wind. People should be cautious and prepare for that,” Hood said.