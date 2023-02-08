Kenneth Gainwell Props for Super Bowl LVII

Looking to place a prop bet on an Eagles running back in Super Bowl LVII? Why not look at Kenneth Gainwell, whose market is showing early value at SI Sportsbook.

Gainwell led the Eagles in the NFC championship game in rushing attempts (14) and rushing yards (48), and he also broke off the longest run for Philadelphia (17). In the divisional matchup vs. the Giants, Gainwell had 12 carries for 112 yards and broke off a 35-yard run. With his rushing prop set at only 19.5 vs. the Chiefs, I’m looking to take the over. Eagles runners averaged a combined 147.6 rushing yards per game during the regular season (fifth) while the Chiefs allowed 107 per game. Gainwell has averaged more than five yards per carry in 19 games played this season. Even if he gets single-digit carries, he should be able to eclipse this mark.

Gainwell has exceeded this receiving yards prop only six times in 19 games, one of which was in the postseason vs. the 49ers. The Chiefs allowed 44.5 receiving yards per game to opposing running backs across 19 games this year. In the postseason, Kansas City allowed 30 yards to Jacksonville RBs and only 19 total yards to Cincinnati RBs.

Gainwell has seen an average of 1.7 targets per game this season, but he has seen five targets in two postseason games, and he caught two passes in the NFC championship game. Kansas City has allowed more than six catches per game to running backs and the third-best catch rate (82.2%).

Though Gainwell has only five total TDs this year and will be vying with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Jalen Hurts for goal-line carries, Gainwell’s 28.6% red-zone target rate in the postseason is tied with DeVonta Smith for the second-most in the postseason, behind only Dallas Goedert. With a +270 payout, it could be worth a roll.

Kenneth Gainwell Super Bowl Props

Rushing Yards

Over 19.5 (-125) | Under 19.5 (-118)

Receiving Yards

Over 11.5 (-118) | Under 11.5 (-125)

Receptions

Over 1.5 (-161) | Under 1.5 (+110)

Touchdown Scorer

First (+1700) | Anytime (+270)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.