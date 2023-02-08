Is it really harmless?

A reader wrote in, ridiculing the recent legislation enacted to limit/mitigate the drag-culture influence on society at large, in effect stating that it is much ado about nothing and they should use their time for more serious matters. She then used "Tootsie," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Some Like It Hot" to prove her point about the harmlessness of drag. I would point you to a quote from Divina de Campo, a true drag queen: "Drag can work on a deeper level, challenging expectations, social constructs, gender norms and identities; that's what my drag is about."

Was the reader really comparing this mentality to the purpose of the performances by Mr. Williams, Mr. Hoffman, Mr. Lemmon and Mr. Curtis (and Tom Hanks for good measure), and proclaiming both equally harmless? Might want to work on her analogies a bit, methinks.

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

Diversity improves

As a Democrat and native New Yorker who moved to Arkansas from Texas, I read WR Corley's recent letter about Hot Springs Village with bemusement.

To live in this country is to enjoy being with those who are different from me in so many ways. Hot Springs Village is a superb environment and only improves with greater diversity on all fronts. "America the Beautiful" has never meant America the agreeable.

My wife and I will stay right where we are. And will have fun with those whom we share a commitment to values such as freedom of expression.

ARNIE HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Worry about home

The governor needs to stay in her lane and let the Pentagon decide how to handle things. The Pentagon is committed to the safety of all Americans, like when it prevented the last president from shooting missiles into Mexico and nuking North Korea and blaming it on another country.

Here's an idea: How about fixing the roads? The infrastructure and especially roads are embarrassing and it's shameful that you are focused on anything else. The money is there, thanks to the infrastructure bill along with state tax, casino and medical marijuana tax revenue.

We don't need a governor worried about anything but Arkansas.

JEFF GREELY

West Memphis

Disingenuous claim

President Biden claiming credit for the fairly good economy and low unemployment numbers is like your turning out the lights and leaving the room and then I come in the room, turn the lights back on and claim that I've invented electricity.

MICHAEL BERGER

Hot Springs