Little Rock city board defers measure to provide sewer service to planned Pulaski County homeless village

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted on Tuesday to defer consideration of a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement with Pulaski County for the city to provide sewer service to a future community of micro-homes intended for chronically homeless residents.

Little Rock Vice Mayor Kathy Webb of Ward 3 made the motion to defer the measure until Feb. 21.

The city board gave approval via a voice vote without discussion.

The resolution before the board says Little Rock will provide sewer service without annexing the county's property, thereby avoiding the need for a septic system at the planned community that could contaminate adjacent neighborhoods with untreated wastewater via an existing drainage way.

An existing city sewer line is located next to the county's property, according to the resolution.

According to a fact sheet released by Pulaski County, county officials want to develop the homeless village at 6900 Green Road, just outside Little Rock's city limits.

The village is expected to encompass roughly 60 of 150 acres at the property.

The concept is based on the "Community First! Village" located at the edge of Austin, Texas, and will be funded by approximately $5 million of Pulaski County's American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

In its first phase, the village is expected to house 100 people; when fully developed, it will include 400 homes, according to the county.

Last year, Little Rock attempted to take an initial step toward the creation of a similar micro-home village.

A resolution was brought before the city board to authorize the purchase of land owned by a city employee near the Pulaski County jail, but City Manager Bruce Moore ultimately abandoned the proposed acquisition in September after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that valuations of the property fell below the city's agreed-upon purchase price.