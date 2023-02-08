Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. pledges emergency aid for Big Country Chateau residents as legal cases progress

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Tuesday said the city would move forward in an emergency capacity to assist residents of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex as attorneys for the city and the state separately pursue legal action against the owners.

Scott said city officials ought to make it a priority to get residents into homes or hotels as the legal process unfolds. "It's past time that we act," he said.

His comments came during a city board meeting Tuesday at which board members heard about the status of Big Country Chateau after the subject was placed on the agenda for discussion.

They also heard from several people who used the citizen-communication portion of the meeting to urge board members to do more to improve the plight of people living at the complex located at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.

Rev. Benny Johnson, the founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence, argued that after just two months on the job, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin had done more for Big Country Chateau than the city had done over the past 20 years.

Malik Marshall, a local activist with the group Arkansas Community Organizations, said that "it's hell" at the apartment complex and implored board members to do something for them as taxpayers.

Hasaunee Keri, a Big Country Chateau resident, said she did not know about the complex's history when she came to Little Rock from New York.

She described "psychological torment" as she feared losing water, electricity, housing and even her life.

"We deserve to be compensated for our pain and suffering," Keri said.

It was not immediately clear when city officials might be ready to move those living at the complex into transitional housing, though Scott acknowledged the cost to the city would likely be substantial.

Kevin Howard, the director of the city's Housing and Neighborhood Programs Department, told officials that 82 units were lawfully occupied, according to a check of the rent rolls conducted Tuesday.

He estimated the complex's population to be 100-125 people.

Officials inspected 151 units, including some that were locked, with the aid of a locksmith and the backing of an administrative warrant, he said.

Eight units were unlawfully occupied by individuals not on the rent rolls who were removed with the help of police, Howard said.

Life-safety violations still exist at the complex, according to Howard.

Big Country Chateau was already a defendant in a Little Rock environmental court case that dates back to 2019 when then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge sued its owners in Pulaski County Circuit Court last August, claiming violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The state's case against three corporate entities tied to Big Country Chateau has continued under Griffin, Rutledge's successor in the office.

In an order Friday, Circuit Judge Cara Connors granted the state's request that a receiver be appointed to receive rent payments from tenants, pay utility bills and authorize the repairs necessary to bring the complex into compliance with the city's housing code.

Connors also ordered the defendants' assets frozen, restrained defendants from destroying records and ordered them to file with the court an accounting of assets and funds received from tenants.

In a letter to the judge filed Tuesday, Sylvester Smith, an attorney for the complex, asked Connors to stay the order and allow defendants to be heard via an upcoming hearing. A hearing in Circuit Court is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

[DOCUMENT: Read Report from Forward Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/08report/]





For his part, Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter told board members on Tuesday of the "mass inspection" of the complex earlier that day conducted as part of the environmental court case. Findings were documented with "reports, video, pictures and citations," he said.

Carpenter noted that a sentencing hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday but said the city may try to consolidate the environmental court case with the attorney general's case.

He suggested that the new evidence contradicted earlier reports from inspectors that progress was underway at the complex and everything was OK.

According to Carpenter, if the case remains in environmental court next week, the city will not only present evidence from the inspection but will try to get as many tenants there as possible to potentially serve as witnesses.