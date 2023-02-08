Man arrested in Texas for explosives at Fort Smith residence

FORT SMITH -- Federal agents arrested a man without incident in Austin, Texas, on Monday night after they reported finding an explosive device in his Fort Smith home last week.

The U.S. Department of Justice reported that Neil Ravi Mehta had an improvised explosive bomb, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law. They said local law enforcement located the device in Mehta's kitchen while executing a search warrant. The device was X-rayed by bomb technicians on-scene and made safe.

The Justice Department said Mehta is charged in a criminal complaint with a single count of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

"A grand jury will later hear evidence related to this investigation and determine whether additional criminal charges will be filed against Mehta," the department said in a news release Tuesday. "If convicted of the charge of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device, Mehta faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors."

FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan said additional details won't be shared about Mehta's arrest since the investigation is ongoing.

Hagan reported that Mehta, 31, has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta; Albuquerque, N.M.; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; New York City; Pakistan and India.



