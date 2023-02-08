



• Barbra Streisand's long-awaited memoir, a project she has talked about for years, is coming out this fall. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, will release "My Name Is Barbra" on Nov. 7. "Dozens of books have been written about Streisand, and now ... she tells her story in her own words," Viking announced Tuesday. "My Name Is Barbra" also is the title of a 1965 Streisand album and television special. Publishers have sought a Streisand memoir for decades, with the singer telling Jimmy Fallon in 2021 that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis asked her to write one in the early 1980s when she was an editor at Doubleday. In 2009, while being interviewed about a book she wrote about her house in Malibu, Calif., Streisand mentioned that she had been writing chapters about her life in longhand. "I go back and forth," she said at the time. "Do I really want to write about my life? Do I really want to relive my life? I'm not sure." A memoir was announced in 2015 and scheduled for two years later, although it didn't have a title at the time. A reference to it on her website was later pulled. Financial terms for the book were not disclosed. Streisand, 80, told Fallon she'd written more than 800 pages. Her films include "Funny Girl," "The Way We Were," "All Night Long," "On a Clear Day You Can See Forever" and "A Star Is Born," and worldwide sales of her records exceed 150 million copies. Streisand has long been wary of discussing her private life, including her relationships with actor Elliott Gould and producer Jon Peters. Since 1998, she has been married to actor James Brolin.

• Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow and the late George Michael are 2023 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock and grunge. The Cleveland-based institution recently announced 14 artists and groups being considered for induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon and Joy Division/New Order. "This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," said John Sykes, chairman of the hall's foundation. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps." Eight of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time -- Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes and Zevon. Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place this fall.



