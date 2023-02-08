AMC Theaters debut

new seat-price plan

NEW YORK -- Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest movie theater chain, has unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much a movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed "Sightline," has already been rolled out in some locations and, by the end of the year, will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Seats classified as "standard sightline" will be at the regular price. Moviegoers who want to pay less for the "value sightline" seats will have to join the chain's subscription service, AMC Stubs.

As movie theaters have attempted to recover from the pandemic, exhibitors have increasingly looked at more variable pricing methods. That's included charging more for sought-after movies in their first week of release.

In most circumstances, movie tickets are getting more expensive. The average 3D premium format ticket for the biggest box-office hit in recent years, "Avatar: The Way of Water," was about $16.50.

-- The Associated Press

Delta to increase pay

for certain workers

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it will raise pay for its nonunion employees by 5% on April 1 and increase a pool used for merit raises.

Among those getting the increases will be flight attendants, who have been the target of several close organizing campaigns by unions.

The raises are far more modest than ones that Delta's union pilots are voting on. That agreement would raise pilots' pay by more than 30% over the four-year life of the contract. Voting ends March 1.

Pilots are the highest-paid work group at airlines, and smaller carriers have struggled with a shortage of them.

Airlines have been hiring and raising pay to attract and keep workers as travel has recovered from the 2020 low point of the pandemic, when the number of passengers plunged and airlines paid employees to take early retirement.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index sees

rise of 11.82 for day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 874, up 11.82.

"The S&P 500 stopped a two-day slide rallying 1.3% on Tuesday, while the Nasdaq climbed over 1.9%, with tech-giants Microsoft and Google's parent, Alphabet jumping more than 4% as investors liked what the Federal Reserve's chairman Powell offered in his speech yesterday," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.