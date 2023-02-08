Off The Wire

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch violated Mexican gun laws

Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it "a mistake." Busch was sentenced this month to 3 1/2 years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum. The federal Attorney General's Office said the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond. The office did not say how much he paid. A two-time NASCAR champion and the winningest active driver in the Cup Series, Busch acknowledged the situation in a Monday social media post. He said he has "a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag. ... I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina." A NASCAR spokesperson said Tuesday that Busch informed the sanctioning body of the incident and is not facing any punishment.

FOOTBALL

Titans make coaching hires

Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel has promoted Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator after one season, and Charles London, who interviewed for that coordinator job in Charles London, is now Tennessee's new pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, in a flurry of moves announced Tuesday. Kelly replaces Todd Downing, who was fired after two seasons. Before joining the Titans for the 2022 season, Kelly worked with the Houston Texans between 2014 and 2021 with the past three seasons as offensive coordinator. The Titans ranked 28th in scoring this season with an average of 17.5 points a game despite ranking sixth once Tennessee got inside an opponent's 20. The Titans also hired former NFL player Chris Harris as their new defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Vrabel also has hired the franchise's first full-time female coaching assistant, adding Lori Locust as defensive quality control coach from Tampa Bay along with Justin Hamilton, Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator the past two seasons, in the same position.

No surgery for Garrett

Myles Garrett's injured toe does not need surgery after the Cleveland Browns defensive end dislocated it during Pro Bowl events last weekend. Garrett got hurt while racing Carolina defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl's reimagined festivities. Garrett limped off the field and sat down on the turf to check his injury. The Browns said X-rays were negative. Garrett's toe popped back into place and the team doesn't expect him to have any issues. "Appreciate everyone checking in," Garrett wrote on Twitter. "We are all good over here. Go Browns." Garrett, 27, tied his team single-season record with 16 sacks this season.

Report: 49ers hire Wilks as DC

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks as their new defensive coordinator. A person familiar with the choice said Tuesday that Wilks will fill the void created when DeMeco Ryans was hired as head coach in Houston. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn't been announced. Wilks is a longtime defensive backs coach in the NFL and has served as defensive coordinator in Cleveland and Carolina before becoming interim coach for the Panthers this season. He also was head coach for one season in Arizona but was fired after going 3-13 in 2018. He joined the Panthers staff in 2022 and took over as coach after Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start to the season.

BASKETBALL

Heat trade Dedmon

The San Antonio Spurs have acquired Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round draft pick from the Miami Heat, with the teams finalizing that deal Tuesday. The Spurs will receive Miami's second-round selection in 2028. The Heat got cash considerations, plus more importantly, some newly opened financial flexibility as well as a roster spot. Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points in 30 games this season. He played in only one game for Miami after an incident during a Jan. 10 game against Oklahoma City in which he was upset after getting subbed out in the second quarter, argued with Heat players and coaches, then swatted at one of the massage guns behind the bench. The device sailed onto the court while play was happening. Dedmon was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct and was later suspended for one game by the Heat.