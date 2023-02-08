Officials say air safe so far at Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio -- Air monitoring so far had not detected dangerous levels of fumes in the Ohio and Pennsylvania communities near the derailment site, but residents living close to the wreckage still weren't being allowed back, authorities said Tuesday.

While the fire from the controlled release of the chemicals was no longer burning, authorities said they want to ensure the air is safe before lifting the evacuation order issued by the governors in Ohio and Pennsylvania who warned that the fumes could cause death or serious injury to those nearby.

"Safety is paramount," said East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabik.

James Justice of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said a network of air station monitors inside and outside the evacuation zone was collecting samples, and none of their readings found anything to be concerned about.

Authorities were still developing a plan that would allow them to know when residents could go home, he said.

National Guard members wearing protective gear would be deployed to take indoor readings, said Maj. Gen. John Harris Jr. But all of that did little to reassure residents who were forced to leave after about 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Friday on the edge of East Palestine.

So far, no injuries have been reported from the derailment or the controlled release but some people have complained about smelling chlorine and smoke in the air and having headaches.

Most, if not all, residents in the danger zone left well before officials decided Monday that the safest way to prevent a more dangerous explosion would be to release and burn the the vinyl chloride inside five of the derailed tanker cars.





But officials warned the controlled burn would send phosgene and hydrogen chloride into the air.

Those just outside the evacuation zone in East Palestine and neighboring Beaver County, Pa., were urged to stay indoors as a precaution. Officials in neighboring counties said air samples did not show any worrisome levels of contaminates.

Forced evacuations began Sunday night after authorities became alarmed the rail cars could explode after a "drastic temperature change" was observed in one car.

Federal investigators say a mechanical issue with a rail car axle caused the derailment.