Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 8, 1923

• A mass meeting to discuss the question of the removal of the University of Arkansas from Fayetteville will be held in the convention hall of the Hotel Marion tonight. The Board of Governors of the Little Rock Board of Commerce, sponsors for the meeting, have urged the attendance of all who are interested. The Co-operative Club, at its luncheon yesterday, adopted a resolution favoring a referendum vote on the removal question, and asked all its members to attend the meeting tonight. The presidents and secretaries of the Rotary, Lions and Kiwanis Clubs yesterday also sent letters to their members urging them to come.

50 years ago

Feb. 8, 1973

• The State Police will use an airplane and additional care to patrol the highways leading to Hot Springs when the racing season starts there Friday, according to Maj. T.L. Goodwin, commander of the Highway Safety Section of the Public Safety Department. He said the State Police aircraft would patrol Interstate 30 and U.S. Highway 70 daily between Little Rock and Hot Springs. Car speeds over pre-marked identification markers will be timed from the plane by a stopwatch, and the pilot will notify a ground unit about speeders. He said the patrols would be operating during the peak morning and afternoon race traffic periods.

25 years ago

Feb. 8, 1998

• Health insurance for University of Arkansas System employees and their dependents now covers abortions only when the mother's life is threatened. Pulaski County Chancellor Vann Smith on Friday accepted a compromise settlement in a lawsuit against the University of Arkansas. It contended the group insurance plan violates Amendment 68 of the Arkansas Constitution, which says public funds can't be used to pay for abortions except to save the mother's life. The suit was filed by Little Rock attorney J. Fred Hart on behalf of Wayne Foshee in July. The suit named UA System President B. Alan Sugg as the defendant.

10 years ago

Feb. 8, 2013

• George Washington's inaugural and family Bibles will be on display at the Historic Arkansas Museum as part of a new exhibit, "Treasures of Arkansas Freemasons, 1838-2013." The family Bible will remain on display until early July. It is part of an exhibit opening in conjunction with the 175th anniversary of the Grand Lodge of Arkansas, Worshipful Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Arkansas. "Treasures of Arkansas Freemasons" will be on display at the Historic Arkansas Museum's Study Gallery until July 12. Other items included in the exhibit are masonic aprons and jewels, ceremonial trowels, gavels, a ballot box and the chair of Albert Pike. "The museum is delighted to have the opportunity to exhibit two rare Bibles closely associated with America's pre-eminent Mason of the Colonial era, and our nation's first president -- George Washington," said Historic Arkansas Deputy Director and Chief Curator Swannee Bennett.