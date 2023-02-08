Power problems

Editor, The Commercial:

The conditions surrounding the power outage leaves us disgusted! Disgusted that homes on South Ohio Street remain on an island in Pine Bluff while homes around us have had their power restored by Entergy.

As we approached a week of living in these miserable conditions, a call was made to Entergy inquiring about this situation. We spoke to a supervisor and explained that homes behind and south of us had an outage, but the power restored.

Also, I told her Entergy trucks were at the location of 26th at Ohio Street and they left without any resolution to the problem and did not return the next day. While living in this misery for almost a week, seeing homes all around us getting power restored is concerning.

The last text from Entergy estimates repairs were to be Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, by 9 p.m. I filed a complaint Sunday with an Entergy supervisor. This is unacceptable, unreasonable and unfair to us, that we have to endure additional days without power as our food spoils, among other things. Disgusted!

Rev. Jesse Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.