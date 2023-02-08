PREP BASKETBALL: Bowman’s lone bucket leads Bentonville West to come-from-behind 52-47 victory over Bentonville





CENTERTON -- Tucker Bowman hit only one shot Tuesday night, but it came when Bentonville West's boys needed it the most.

The senior point guard drained a three-pointer with 1:23 remaining, and the Wolverines hit all six of their free-throw attempts in the final minute to claim a 52-47 victory over Bentonville during 6A-West Conference action in Wolverine Arena.

The shot was an extra special moment for Bowman, who is considered Bentonville West's "floor general" since he was injured during the team's first meeting in December.

"I've just been battling with my shoulder and having been making many," Bowman said. "The coaches still trust me, and I hit the big shot. I mean, my teammates -- they did all the dirty work before, and I just happened to be in the position to put the team ahead."

West (21-2, 10-2) trailed 33-28 to start the fourth quarter, and it became a seven-point deficit after Caden Miller hit two free throws. Tucker Anderson then scored six straight points, four on free throws, to pull the Wolverines within a point, then the two teams traded scores over the next 3 minutes.

After Jayden Lee's layup put Bentonville (17-5, 7-3) 44-41 with 2:16 remaining, Anderson came back with two more free throws to pull West within one with 1:47 on the clock. He then blocked a Bentonville shot moments later and was driving toward the basket when he fired a pass to a wide-open Bowman, who drained his shot and put the Wolverines ahead 46-44.

"A big-time three," Bentonville West Coach Greg White said of Bowman's shot. "I pulled him over and told him he was the best point guard in this league and he was going to win it for us. He said 'yes sir' and started talking to the defense and led us there.

"You have those seniors out there that have been through it. They expect to win every game. Sometimes I just have to get out of the way and let them do their thing."

Dawson Price added two free throws at the minute mark to give West a four-point cushion, but Lee answered with a three-pointer and pulled Bentonville within 48-47 with 31 seconds remaining. Anderson, however, drove the floor and hit two free throws after he was fouled with 23 seconds left, then Bowman sealed it by hitting two free throws with 4.7 seconds remaining.

"I was thinking I gotta hit one," Bowman said. "We were up three, and I've got the whole crowd cheering for me. I make the first one, and I look over and I have the coaches -- who have been going through the process of me going through a slump -- with smiles on their faces. It made my night even better."

Anderson finished with 29 points, including a 10-of-10 outing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, and was the only player in double figures for Bentonville West, which takes on Rogers in a makeup game tonight. Lee scored 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead Bentonville, while Miller added 12.



