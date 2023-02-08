Rogers Planning Commission OKs rezonings for Dixieland development, go-karting facility

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission approved on Tuesday a rezoning for a future residential development near the intersection of Dixieland and New Hope roads.

Plans for the residential development at 1704 and 1710 S. Dixieland Road include the construction of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes, a total of 49 dwelling units.

The rezoning was postponed at the commission's Jan. 17 meeting after multiple residents from nearby homes spoke against the project and expressed concerns about privacy, traffic, crime and drainage related to the new development.

On Tuesday, developers presented a revised landscape plan, which includes adding 12 trees near adjacent residential properties and a privacy fence along the western and southern borders of the property.

Representatives of the project said they visited with residents from neighboring properties, according to commissioner Steve Lane.

"While they couldn't make everyone happy, they said they got several to agree to this plan," he said.

The land, totaling 4.8 acres in central Rogers, will be rezoned from agricultural zoning to the residential multifamily zoning, pending City Council approval.

The future home of an indoor, electric go-karting facility also received rezoning approval from the commission on Tuesday.

Commissioners approved a request by Louis Froud to rezone 2111 W. Walnut St. near the Frisco Station Mall from highway commercial zoning to uptown commercial mixed use zoning.

The commission voted Jan. 3 to approve a request from Vanhooser Holdings LLC for a conditional use permit to operate K1 Speed at 2111 W. Walnut St., on the north side of the building that houses Benton County offices and Samaritan Shop.

City staff recommended the rezoning to bring the property into compliance with the city's comprehensive growth map at the location.

Attorney Anna Broadaway spoke against the rezoning on behalf of Frisco Station LLC, saying the go-karting facility would violate a reciprocal easement agreement. The agreement between multiple property owners limits the allowed property uses at the location, specifically prohibiting "places of recreation or amusement," she said.

Commissioner John Schmelzle said the commission has its own established criteria for land use and is not able to get into a private dispute.

The Rogers facility would be the first K1 Speed location in Arkansas, according to the company's website.

Both of the rezoning requests were unanimously approved by the commission and will require City Council approval. Lane abstained from voting on the rezoning of 2111 W. Walnut St.