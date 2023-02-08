Sanders: Biden ‘unfit,’ time for new GOP generation

WASHINGTON -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered a stark contrast to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday evening, contending Democrats have failed to manage America's most-pressing issues amid a "left-wing culture war."

While Biden used part of his address to urge Republicans and Democrats to work together in the split Congress, Sanders -- who began her governorship on Jan. 10 -- railed against the Biden administration while leaning into cultural issues that have ignited conservatives across the country.

"The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left; the choice is between normal and crazy," Sanders said from the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock. "It's time for a new generation of Republican leadership."

Sanders followed Biden's second State of the Union address of his presidency with the Republican Party's official response. GOP leaders described Sanders and her agenda as part of a "rising generation" of Republican governors in announcing the selection last Thursday.

Sanders, 40, is the youngest governor in the country currently serving in office and the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. Her response marked the second time an Arkansan has responded to a State of the Union address; then-Gov. Bill Clinton helped deliver the Democrats' response to President Ronald Reagan's 1985 address.

Sanders contended Biden and Democrats "destroyed" the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, arguing the administration has failed to address issues at the country's southern border and foreign issues, including the threat of the Chinese government.

"President Biden is unwilling to defend our border, defend our skies and defend our people," the governor said. "He is simply unfit to serve as commander-in-chief."

Part of Sanders' response concentrated on cultural issues that have united Republicans nationwide. She made some issues her top priorities in her first days in office; she signed executive orders banning state agencies from using the gender neutral-term Latinx, prohibiting the use of the social media platform TikTok on state devices, and halting the teaching of critical race theory, an educational approach focused on racism in existing laws and institutions.





"Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn't start and never wanted to fight," she said.

"Make no mistake: Republicans will not surrender this fight. We will lead with courage and do what's right, not what's politically correct or convenient."

In her inauguration address, Sanders emphasized the need for education changes. She plans to unveil an education package Wednesday that she described as the "most far-reaching, bold, conservative education reform in the country."

"My plan empowers parents with real choices, improves literacy and career readiness, and helps put a good teacher in every classroom by increasing their starting salary from one of the lowest to one of the highest in the nation," she teased Tuesday evening.

Sanders became a household name nationwide during her two years as White House press secretary in Donald Trump's administration, during which she sparred with journalists over Trump's actions and comments. Her political experience, however, dates back to the years leading up to the Trump White House; she worked on her father's 2008 presidential campaign and had roles in John Boozman's and Tom Cotton's successful U.S. Senate campaigns in 2010 and 2014 respectively.

While Trump backed Sanders' gubernatorial bid, the governor has been mum about Trump's 2024 presidential aspirations, instead focusing her attention on her priorities in office.

Trump launched his third run for office shortly after last November's midterm elections. Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to launch her campaign for office later this month. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson -- Sanders' predecessor -- is weighing out a possible White House bid.

Addressing the joint session of Congress -- and dealing with raucous Republicans at times -- Biden highlighted the successes of his first two years in office, including bipartisan legislation like the 2021 infrastructure law and last year's measure requiring the federal government to protect same-sex marriage.

"We're often told that Democrats and Republicans can't work together, but over these past two years, we proved the cynics and the naysayers wrong," the president said before urging lawmakers to continue cooperating in the new Congress, in which the chambers are split between the major parties.

"The people sent us a clear message: Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere."

Arkansas Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-Little Rock, pointed out Biden's legislative successes while giving the state Democratic Party's address following Sanders' speech. Hudson additionally criticized Arkansas Republicans for their recent legislative actions, such as pushing a measure to block transgender people from using public school bathrooms matching their gender identity and a bill initially aimed at regulating drag performances.

"Talking about Arkansas' infrastructure, health care and safety may not grab as many headlines as railing against D.C. politics, but we Arkansas Democrats believe these kitchen table issues affecting everyday Arkansans are the most important challenges we face," Hudson said.

"Maybe focusing on Arkansas sounds boring, but we call it progressive."

Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation had unfavorable reviews of Biden's address. Rep. Steve Womack, of Rogers, said Biden's speech "deflected on the harsh realities families have faced under this administration," while Rep. Rick Crawford, of Jonesboro, said Biden painted a "rosy vision" of his presidency so far. Sen. John Boozman, of Rogers, called on the White House to work with Congress on solutions to matters ranging from energy production to strengthening rural communities.



