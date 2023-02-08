State attorney general introduces state's first electronics sniffing dog

Attorney General Tim Griffin in a news conference Wednesday introduced Special Agent Amber Kalmer and K9 Officer Lucy — the state’s first police dog trained to sniff out electronics.

Lucy’s ability to search for and locate electronics will assist the state in ongoing efforts to stop crimes against children and those in possession of child pornography.

“We’re here today to talk about a new capability that we have here in the Attorney General’s Office that is going to strengthen our ability to protect children and be a great asset all over the state,” Griffin said. “Not just for this office but for Central Arkansas and all over the state. We’ll be able to utilize this resource to pursue criminals and protect children.”

Wayne Bewley, chief investigator of the state's Special Investigations Commission, also spoke Wednesday, adding: “We’re excited because [Kalmer] brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her and into our office — particularly in the internet crimes against children category.”

“Now, we have to make sure the whole state knows about [Lucy’s] capability. If you have a capability and nobody knows to call and ask then it’s really not being maximized,” Griffin said.

“Next, we’re going to talk about ways that we can get Lucy around the state and do some training with law enforcement around the state. We want them to be able to say… ’Call Lucy, we need to call Lucy’.”

Griffin reiterated that although Lucy’s capabilities will primarily be used in relation to crimes against children, she will also be available for law enforcement for assistance in other cases as well.

Bewley added, “Lucy will be a tremendous asset to not just our office but to all law enforcement offices throughout the state. We will make Lucy available to any agency that’s needing her expertise.”