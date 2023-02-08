Super Quiz: Potpourri

1. Which author is credited with inventing more than 1,700 words?

2. Portions of which scientist's brain are on exhibit in a museum in Philadelphia?

3. What is the only letter that does not appear in any U.S. state name?

4. In which city-state is chewing gum banned?

5. Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of ------------ ------------ sticking to the roof of the mouth.

6. What is the singular form of "spaghetti"? (A single strand of spaghetti.)

7. What record is claimed for the word "strengths"?

8. What award has been won by each of Presidents Carter, Clinton and Obama?

9. According to the Global Peace Index, what is the safest country in the world?

ANSWERS:

1. William Shakespeare

2. Albert Einstein

3. Q

4. Singapore

5. Peanut butter

6. Spaghetto

7. Longest English word with one vowel

8. Grammy Award

9. Iceland