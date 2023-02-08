Tanglewood Lodge on Beaver Lake ‘essentially burned to the ground’ in Monday night fire

ROGERS -- Fire destroyed much of Tanglewood Lodge on Beaver Lake on Monday night.

The fire was reported at 7:20 p.m. at the lodge on Longshore Drive, and firefighters had it under control at 10 p.m., according to a post on the Rogers Fire Department's Facebook page.

Video posted online by the Piney Point Fire Department shows the structure fully engulfed in flames.

"Our beloved Tanglewood Lodge that my family has loved owning and running since 2018 caught fire tonight and has essentially burned to the ground," said Helen Erwin, a co-owner of the lodge, in a post on her Facebook page Tuesday. "The biggest blessing is my mom was the only person on the property and thankfully wasn't asleep in our apartment behind the office. She was on the phone in the office so she was able to get herself out in time."

Erwin added her mother was being treated at a hospital for "pretty intense" smoke inhalation and a knee injury.

The cause of the fire was unknown Tuesday, according to the lodge's Facebook page.

Tanglewood "has long been a staple of the Beaver Lake community with families making it their spot to enjoy the lake since the 1960's," according to the lodge's website.

Erwin said in her post the lodge was both her business and her home. The lodge had 31 rooms, she said.

She also promised they will rebuild what was lost.

Eleven firefighters from the Rocky Branch Fire Department responded to the fire in an operation that lasted about six hours, the department said in a statement on Facebook. The Piney Point, Highway 94 East, Hickory Creek, Beaver Lake and Rogers fire departments also responded and assisted with the blaze, according to the statement.