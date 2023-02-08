Traffic stop leads to arrest of 2 men

Sherwood police on Monday arrested two people who they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer around 10:10 p.m. Monday pulled over a vehicle that reportedly made an improper turn near 4401 Warden Road. Christopher Monroe, 42, was the driver and Cody Williams, 25, was a passenger.

The officer reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle and conducted a search, which turned up a pill bottle containing methamphetamine and cocaine, a backpack containing marijuana, and a .40 caliber handgun wrapped in a towel under the back seat, the report says.

Williams' daughter, whose age was not given, was in the vehicle at the time.

Monroe and Williams both face felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possessing methamphetamine and possessing cocaine. Monroe faces additional felony drug possession and possession of a firearm by a certain person charges.

Both also face a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, while Williams faces an additional misdemeanor charge of third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Monroe was given traffic citations for driving on a suspended license and making an improper turn.

Both were being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night, an online inmate roster showed.

Jacksonville man arrested at hotel

A Jacksonville man faces three felony charges after police say they found him inside a hotel room with drugs and a gun Monday, according to an arrest report.

Police around 12:52 p.m. Monday were assisting bail bondsmen who were trying to apprehend Felix McGinnis, 47, at an Econo Lodge at 1800 John Harden Drive. They told officers that McGinnis had a gun in a microwave inside the room.

McGinnis was not the person the room was registered to, the report states, and the room's renter gave police permission to search the room while McGinnis gave them permission to search his belongings.

Officers found a Sig Sauer P320 .40 caliber pistol in the microwave and a bag of suspected methamphetamine in a pair of McGinnis' pants, the report said.

McGinnis said someone had come over and was trying to sell him the pistol, but the room's renter said she didn't think that was true and that no one else had been in the room with her, according to the report.

Police arrested McGinnis, who is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person and a drug possession count. All three charges are felonies. He was being held Tuesday in the Pulaski County jail, an online inmate roster showed.