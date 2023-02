Arrests

Fayetteville

• Joshua Murphy, 42, of 2700 N. Villa Blvd. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Murphy was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Charles Anderson, 50, of 401 W. 24th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery and unlawful discharge of firearm from a vehicle. Anderson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.