UConn stays hot, downs Marquette

NO. 21 UCONN 87, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 72

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 UConn beat No. 10 Marquette 87-72 on Tuesday night.

Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East), who won their third straight game after losing six of eight.

Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed.

Tyler Kolek had 17 points to lead Marquette (19-6, 11-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Gold and Stevie Mitchell each scored 12.

The Huskies outrebounded Marquette 48-24 and used 21 offensive boards to help them get 27 second-chance points.

UConn opened the game on a 22-6 run, highlighted by a fast-break dunk from Andre Jackson that brought the crowd to its feet. The Huskies made their first four three-point shots, three of them by Hawkins, who had 14 points in the first half.

A hook shot by Sanogo gave UConn its first 20-point lead at 32-12.

A late first-half run by Marquette cut the margin to 43-29, but Alleyne hit a three-pointer from almost half court to send UConn into the break with a 17-point cushion.

Another three-pointer from Alleyne gave the Huskies a 59-38 lead in the second half.

UConn led by as many as 25 before Marquette went on an 8-0 run to pull within 17. But the Golden Eagles never threatened to get back in the game.

NO. 8 VIRGINIA 63, NO. 22 NC STATE 50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off red-hot No. 22 North Carolina State.

The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5) their second loss in 10 games and moved into a share of first place in the conference with Clemson and Pittsburgh.

Terquavion Smith led N.C. State with 19 points and Casey Morsell, who spent his first two seasons at Virginia and was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball in his first game back, had 18 points before fouling out in the final minute.

Jarkel Joiner, the Wolfpack's No. 2 scorer at 16.2 points per game, missed 12 of his 14 shots and scored five points.

NO. 12 KANSAS STATE 82, NO. 17 TCU 61

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and No. 12 Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid by beating No. 17 TCU.

The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game.

Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12), which lost to TCU earlier this season, moved within a game of first-place Texas in a crowded conference race. The Wildcats are tied with Kansas, a half-game behind Iowa State.

Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills each had 14 points for Kansas State, Tykei Greene added 13 and David N'Guessan had 10.

TCU (17-7, 6-5) was led by Damion Baugh with 14 points. Micah Peavy and Jakobe Coles each had 11 and Emanuel Miller had 10

NO. 18 INDIANA 66, NO. 24 RUTGERS 60

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and had 18 rebounds while reaching yet another major milestone in leading No. 18 Indiana past No. 24 Rutgers.

The fourth-year forward became the sixth player in school history with 2,000 career points and the first among them who also had 1,000 rebounds.

Jackson-Davis now has 2,004 points, 1,035 rebounds and a school-record 242 blocks. He's hit all three milestones during a stretch in which Indiana has won seven of eight. He also had six assists against Rutgers.

Miller Kopp added 18 points for the Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten), who moved into a tie for second place in the conference.

Clifford Omoruyi had 15 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5), who had won six straight over the Hoosiers. Cam Spencer finished with 14.

SEC MEN

TEXAS A&M 83, AUBURN 78

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Wade Taylor IV had 22 points and seven assists, Julius Marble scored a career-high 20 points and Texas A&M (17-7, 9-2 SEC) beat Auburn (17-7, 7-4) to complete a regular-season sweep.

The last of 11 lead changes in the final eight minutes came after Texas A&M made 7 of 9 shots, with three straight makes from Marble, to build a 78-74 lead with 2:09 left.

Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. missed a long three-pointer and Tyrece Radford secured the defensive rebound before being fouled with 24.9 seconds left. Radford made two free throws to extend Texas A&M's lead to 80-76. Green had a layup roll off the rim and Andersson Garcia went 1 of 2 from the line for a five-point lead before Auburn was short on another three-pointer with 10.8 left.

Texas A&M was 31 of 39 from the free-throw line compared to 9 of 14 for Auburn.

OLE MISS 78, GEORGIA 74

ATHENS, Ga. -- Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points, Myles Burns added 20 and Mississippi beat Georgia to snap a five-game losing streak.

Brakefield had six points and Burns five during a 15-7 surge that gave Ole Miss a 71-67 lead with 1:26 remaining. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe's three-point play pulled Georgia to 74-73 with seven seconds left. Matthew Murrell made four free throws for the Rebels to seal it.

Brakefield was 11 of 15 from the floor and had two of the Rebels' four three-pointers. Burns was 6-of-11 shooting and made 7 of 9 free throws. Murrell also had seven rebounds and five assists for Ole Miss (10-14, 2-9 SEC).

Braelen Bridges scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Georgia (14-10, 4-7).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 98, BAYLOR 92, OT

WACO, Texas -- Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann each scored 20 points and No. 16 Oklahoma took its first lead of the game in overtime before rallying past Baylor.

The Sooners trailed for 39 minutes in regulation and were down 75-63 with 5:19 left in regulation.

Baylor turned it over twice on inbound plays in the closing seconds of regulation and Taylor Robertson tied at 83-83 on a wide-open three-pointer with 14 seconds left.

Llanusa started overtime with a three-pointer, and she finished with eight points during the extra session. Baylor never led in overtime, shooting 2 of 6.

Robertson finished with 14 points and 3 three-pointers for Oklahoma (19-4, 9-3 Big 12). Nevaeh Tot added 13 points, Liz Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds and Madi Williams had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Caitlin Bickle scored a career-high 30 points and Sarah Andrews added 20 points for Baylor (16-7, 7-4).