UNDER THE RADAR: Benton’s Chris Barnard

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Benton’s Chris Barnard.

Class: 2024

Position: Safety

Size: 5-10, 190 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he recorded 119 tackles, 9 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and rushed 36 times for 396 yards and 6 touchdowns. Also returned eight kickoffs for 138 yards.

Interest: Ouachita Baptist, North Alabama, Arkansas Tech and Harding

Coach Brad Harris:

“He’s one of the best athletes we have at Benton. He’s a football/track athlete. He was also our No. 2 running back. If we didn’t have a guy like Braylen Russell, he would be our No. 1 running back and people around the state would know him as a tailback, too. He runs the 110 (meter) hurdles, the 300 hurdles, runs on our relay team. He’s one of our most explosive kids we have in our school. He can dunk the basketball. Our basketball coaches are always talking to him to come back out for basketball.

“He’s run as low as a 4.51 in the 40. He’s real consistent around a 4.55. He’s a really good Division II, maybe a FCS or small Division I-type guy. It depends on the right fit. We’ve had everyone in for Braylen Russell, and Braylen is telling guys about him. When Purdue was in, they said, ‘Tell me about Chris Barnard, because Braylen said he’s the best athlete on the team.’”



