Won’t stop raising rates, Powell says

The U.S. economy will need more interest rate increases to keep inflation on a consistent, downward track, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, adding that the lengthy process is likely "not going to be smooth. It's probably going to be bumpy."

Powell has stuck to that message for months. But his remarks Tuesday took on new weight after federal data released last week showed the U.S. labor market is still piping hot, complicating the Fed's fight to lower prices and tame inflation stemming from rising wages and mismatches in the labor market.

Employers added a whopping 517,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department reported, shattering expectations and upending impressions the labor market was cooling. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, a low not seen since May 1969, according to the agency.

"We didn't expect it to be this strong, but it kind of shows you why we think that this will be a process that takes a significant period of time," Powell said Tuesday at an event hosted by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. He took questions from David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club and co-founder of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm where Powell was a partner from 1997 to 2005.

Two days before the jobs report came out, the U.S. central bank lifted interest rates for the eighth straight time, moving the Fed's base policy rate to between 4.5% and 4.75%. With inflation easing, policymakers decided to move at a slower pace than nearly all of 2022, opting for a quarter-point increase this month as they prepare eventually to stop lifting rates.

After last week's rate increase announcement, Powell said policymakers were planning "a couple of more rate hikes" to get borrowing costs high enough to meaningfully slow the economy, somewhere past 5%.

On Tuesday, Powell did not directly answer whether the Fed would have made a different decision if policymakers had convened after the release of the January jobs report. He said that if economic data "continued" to come in stronger than expected, "we would certainly raise rates more" than officials anticipate now.

But Powell said the Fed digests the data as it arrives, without putting a value judgment on it. "We don't have the luxury of thinking about 'good' or 'bad.' It just is what it is," he said. "Our job is to get inflation down to 2% and preserve maximum employment."

The markets flashed green during Powell's remarks but shed some of the gains before a late rally to close trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% on the day. The S&P 500 gained 1.3%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.9%.

In the run-up to meetings in March, May and beyond, some Fed watchers speculate that more increases could be needed, or that rates will have to stay higher for longer, if the labor market appears to be working against the Fed's inflation fight.

"We read the February [Fed] meeting as confirming that the peak rate is data-dependent, and while the committee had not yet seen enough to consider pausing after another hike in March, it recognized progress on disinflation," Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore ISI, wrote in a Tuesday morning analyst note.

"The January employment report unfortunately goes in the opposite direction, suggesting the economy may be more resilient to rate hikes ... and reinforcing the case for hiking beyond March," Guha said.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told Bloomberg News that the strong jobs report underscored the reality that the Fed's job is not finished. Kashkari said he is sticking to his assessment that rates need to climb to around 5.4%.

"I, too, was surprised by the big jobs number," he said. "It tells me that so far we're not seeing much of an imprint of our tightening to date on the labor market. ... I haven't seen anything yet to lower my rate path."

Some economists and Biden administration officials hailed the jobs data Friday as a hopeful sign the economy can avoid a recession and that inflation can continue to fall while the labor market grows.

And there's reason to be encouraged. So far layoffs have largely been limited to sectors such as tech, finance, housing and media. And while consumer spending is pulling back, particularly on purchases of goods, the spending remains strong enough to cement expectations for modest economic growth this year.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs cut the probability that the U.S. economy will enter a recession in the next 12 months to 25%, down from 35%.

But there is also a second, worrisome scenario: The Fed can't vanquish inflation unless pain comes for the labor market. Consumer inflation has fallen for the past six months, from a June peak of 9.1% compared with the year before, to 6.5% in December. But that is largely because of improved supply chains, falling gas and energy prices, a cooling housing market, and easing prices for consumer goods. And even the current inflation rate is higher than most American consumers have experienced for years.

The bigger concern is that it will be harder to tame the remaining sources of inflation stemming from wage pressures and mismatches in the labor market, especially in service industries. In fact, while January's job gains spanned many industries, the largest increases were in service fields such as leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care.

"It is a good thing that the disinflation that we have seen so far has not come at the expense of a weaker labor market," Powell said last week. "But I would also say that disinflationary process that you now see underway is really at an early stage."