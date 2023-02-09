2 former Huntsville school officials plead no contest after failure to report hazing allegations





The Huntsville School District's former superintendent and former junior high basketball coach have each pleaded no contest to misdemeanors in the wake of a hazing scandal among players on the team.

Former Superintendent Audra Kimball and former coach Kaleb Houston each entered pleas Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of recklessly — but not knowingly — failing to notify the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline when they heard about suspected child maltreatment.

In plea agreements with Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brent Bryant, both defendants pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of failure to notify by a mandated reporter in the second degree, punishable by no more than 30 days in jail. Neither Kimball nor Houston was sentenced to serve any jail time.

The plea agreements came after each defendant had been charged in Madison County District Court in October with a single misdemeanor count of failure to notify by a mandated reporter in the first degree, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Each defendant will pay fines and court costs of $620, according to orders signed Thursday by District Judge Dale Ramsey. The amount includes a $500 fine, according to a letter in the court file from one an attorney in the case.

According to state law, a person commits the offense of failure to notify by a mandated reporter in the first degree if he or she “knowingly” fails to notify the Child Abuse Hotline about suspected child maltreatment. The charge is reduced to the second degree if the person “recklessly” fails to notify the hotline.

Both Kimball and Houston resigned from their jobs with the Huntsville School District, though Kimball is still listed on the district's website as director of personnel and program compliance.

The accusations involve players on the Huntsville junior high basketball team, and the failure of Kimball and Houston to immediately report the accusations to the Child Abuse Hotline. Kimball’s failure to notify occurred around Feb. 9, 2021, according to court filings.

According to a Title IX report completed after the school district’s internal investigation, the accused players had placed their “genitals in the faces” of several eighth- and ninth-grade boys who were being restrained by other boys in the locker room after games. The practice — called “baptisms” — occurred several times during the basketball season, as well as the previous year, according to the report.

Two boys admitted to “baptizing” other players, according to the report. Other boys were cited in the report as helping restrain the victims while they were being “baptized.” Because they are underage and students, none of the boys’ names were used in the report.

A federal lawsuit against the Huntsville School District included information about “bean-dipping,” another activity alleged to be taking place in the locker rooms, described as placing a student’s “ rectum and anus on the face and particularly the nose of another student.”