3 groups to assist filing tax returns

Three nonprofit organizations will be on hand on Saturday to help individuals with their federal and state income tax filings.

The free walk-in service, dubbed “Super Saturday,” will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building at 211 W. Third Ave. from 9 a.m until 1 p.m.

Jesse Turner, head of Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, one of the three organizations, made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday.

The other organizations are Arkansas Community Organizations, who was represented at the press conference by Demetrius Melvin, and Delta Sigma Lambda, who was represented by William Campbell.

“The city of Pine Bluff has three community organizations that have greatly enriched lower-wealth families year after year,” Turner said. “These partners and our volunteers consistently help taxpayers to satisfy their tax responsibilities at no cost to the public.” Turner said the three groups, all of which use trained volunteers, filed close to 1,000 tax returns last year, bringing in nearly $1.8 million in refunds.

“When we apply the multiplier effect, which demonstrates how much further a dollar goes when it is spent or reinvested in the local economy, that translates to $10.8 million being brought back to individuals and businesses in Pine Bluff,” Turner said. “Our organizations also help to educate the public with information about tax credits, which may be available to them.” As an example, Turner said that last year the volunteers helped tax filers identify more than $600,000 in earned income tax credit.

“The earned income tax credit is the federal government’s largest refundable tax credit for low- to moderate-income workers,” Turner said, “and we don’t want them to leave any money on the table.” Turner said a tax service will typically charge about $220 for preparing someone’s taxes, a sum that people can put back into their pockets.

“By filing a thousand tax returns for Pine Bluff residents, our organizers have saved Pine Bluff residents over $220,000 in return preparation costs,” Turner said.

The free service falls under the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA, which originated in 1969. Filers, whether filing individually or jointly, can earn no more than $60,000 to qualify for the free service, although volunteers will show those interested where they can go online to file for free if their incomes don’t qualify.

Individuals wanting help with their tax filings were asked to bring their W-2 forms, their Social Security card and an identification card, such as a driver’s license or state ID card. If parents want to have their children’s taxes done, proper identification for those children will also be needed.

On Saturday, those wanting tax help do not need an appointment. Outside of Saturday, the three organizations will also help individuals with their taxes, but appointments are necessary.

Those phone numbers are as follows: ICVR: (870) 730-1131 Arkansas Community Organizations: (870) 536-6300 Delta Sigma Lambda: (501) 819-2048