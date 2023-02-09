The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF FEB. 8, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-544. Devin Campbell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-470. Natayah Heggins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Wood and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-67. Perry McGowan, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Osceola District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-22-98. Martha Rosario Gonzales v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-229. Nucor Yamato Steel, Co.; Arch Insurance Co./Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc. v. Lonnie Echols, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-271. Raphaell Woods v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-22-325. Sarah Heathman v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Thyer, J., agree.

CV-21-527. Michael Nauman v. Rene Nauman, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Thirteenth Division. Affirmed. Gladwin, Gruber, Hixson, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, Klappenbach, and Barrett, JJ., dissent.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-22-363. Oshaye Castle v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Gruber and Wood, JJ., agree.

CV-22-527. Springfield Grocer Co. and Indemnity Ins. Co. of North America/Sedgwick Claims Services, Inc. v. Dillon Chaulsett, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Gruber and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-373. Jon Eric Larue v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventh Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-99. Luther Shaw v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-22-507. Leonard Fulmer v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Logan County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-480. Nicholas Myers and Myrtle Myers v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-22-121. Amber Helms v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-214. Rickey Allen Williams v. State of Arkansas, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

CR-22-434. Jimmie Lee Walls v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Harrison, C.J., and Virden, J., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

E-22-390. Daniel Carman v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Dewayne Higgins Trucking Co., Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-22-393. Daniel Carman v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and Dewayne Higgins Trucking Co., Inc., from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.