



Harrison, 1921: "Crowd which gathered at undertaking parlor when Henry Starr's body was removed from Harrison, Ark to Dewey Okla for burial." Starr was a career criminal who robbed 21 banks and stole some $60,000, and even starred in a silent film about himself. Sentenced twice to hang by Judge Isaac Parker, but released, he died at age 47 when a former bank president shot him while he was robbing the People's National Bank of Harrison.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203



