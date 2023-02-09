Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired, then arrested in connection with sexual assault

BENTONVILLE -- A former Benton County sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday in connection with second-degree sexual assault.

Matthew Cline turned himself in to the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday and his bond was set at $20,000, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. He was not listed on the jail's online inmate roster as of Thursday morning.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway ordered an internal and criminal investigation into Cline's actions toward another employee after he was notified of "inappropriate behavior" by Cline around 11:40 a.m. Feb. 2, according to the release. Cline was fired around 2 p.m. that day based on the findings of the investigation, the release states.

Holloway also submitted paperwork to the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training for Cline's decertification, according to the release.

A warrant for Cline's arrest was issued after results of the investigation were sent to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

"Sheriff Holloway is deeply disturbed by the actions of one of his employees and does not condone this type of behavior," the release states. "The Benton County Sheriff's Office has many dedicated men and women who Sheriff Holloway is proud of for their service to the citizens of Benton County."

A LinkedIn profile for Cline indicates he worked for the Sheriff's Office for seven years.