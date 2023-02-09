ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Chamber Singers offer ‘Renaissance Faire’ as benefit





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

MUSIC: 'Renaissance' man

The Arkansas Chamber Singers are offering "A Renaissance Faire: An Evening of Music, Food, and Entertainment," honoring the "years of service" by recently retired music director John Erwin and raising money for the organization, 6:30 p.m. today at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock. The event will include food, drinks and performances of Renaissance music and madrigals by the Chamber Singers and University of Central Arkansas alumni. Tickets are $65. Visit tinyurl.com/m9h5czt9.

THEATER: 'Titanic' sails

Benton's Royal Players set sail in "Titanic The Musical" (music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston, book by Peter Stone), 7 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 16-18 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19 at the Royal Theatre, 111 S. Market St., Benton. The theater has issued a "strobe and haze" warning. Masks are encouraged. Sponsors are Terry Cole Trucking and MySaline.com. Tickets are $18, $15 senior citizens 60 and older, members of the military and college students with valid ID; $8 for K-12 students. Visit TheRoyalPlayers.Ticketleap.com.

'Chess' in concert

An American chess champion, his Russian opponent who defects to the West and a Hungarian-born American who transfers her affections from the former to the latter form a triangle in 1986 musical "Chess" (original music by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA, lyrics by Ulvaeus and Tim Rice). The Lyon College Music department performs a concert version, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday in Sloan Auditorium, Brown Fine Arts Building, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. Tickets are $10, free admission Lyon students, faculty and staff with ID. Call (870) 307-7259 or email Michael.Oriatti@Lyon.edu.

Adéa Michelle Sessoms (left) and Jennifer Wolfe are part of the cast of the North American Tour of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

'Moulin Rouge'

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, book by John Logan, based on the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film) is onstage 1:30 and 7 p.m. today and Feb. 16, 8 p.m. Friday and Feb. 17, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 18, 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 19, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $51-$135. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

'The Gruffalo'

A mouse goes on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories' production of "The Gruffalo," a musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, 2 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

'Black Love'

Ozark Living Newspaper Theatre of the Air will record "Black Love: Let's Talk About It," an evening of conversation, storytelling, poetry and visual art, in front of an audience at 7 p.m. Saturday at New Deal Studios and Gallery, 2003 Louisiana St., Little Rock. The show, conceived and directed by board members Rev. Dr. Denise Donnell and Adrienne Thompson, includes conversations with Tamara Thomas, Victoria Mays, Jessica Hunt and Harmony Matthews. The program will be recorded and will air on KABF-FM, 88.3's "The Voice of the People", 4 p.m. Sundays in late February and will also be available as a podcast on Spotify. Admission is pay what you can ($15 suggested). Visit OzarkLivingNewspaper.org.

'Frozen Jr.'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages "Frozen Jr." (music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, based on the Disney animated movie), 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theatre, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Presenter is Arvest Bank. Tickets are $15-$17, $13-$15 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. The Sunday matinee is "pay what you can." Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

ART: Quilters converse

Fiber artists Hollis Chatelain, Shin-hee Chin and Sara Trail, whose quilts are on display in the current "Women's Voices, Women's Votes, Women's Rights" exhibition at the Clinton Presidential Center, will take part in a "dynamic conversation" with exhibit curator Allida Black as moderator, noon-1 p.m. today in Sturgis Hall on the Clinton Center campus, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. At a Sturgis Hall workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Chatelain and Chin will discuss the process of creating an intricate, finished piece from an initial concept, including the importance of storytelling and narrative. Admission to both is free. Visit tinyurl.com/c5v6uc7j.

'Mismatched' art

"Mismatch," paintings, drawings and what a news release describes as "alternative photography methods" by husband-and-wife artists Eliseo Casino and Abigail Smithson "in a celebration of everything that doesn't quite fit," opens with a 2nd Friday Art Night reception at 5 p.m. Friday in the Trinity Gallery for Arkansas Artists at Little Rock's Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St. The reception will also feature music by Love Notes, Arkansas-made beer from Lowell's Goat Lab Brewery and an exploration of 19th-century Valentine's Day celebrations. Admission to the reception and the gallery is free. The exhibit remains up through May 21. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Call (501) 501-324-9351 or visit tinyurl.com/mv78mbjc.

Art Night

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, and its ARTSpace on Main, 627 S. Main, focuses on three exhibitions for "ART Night on the BLOCK," 4-7 p.m. today:

◼️ The opening of "Becoming Once More," prints by Leah Grant, up through April 28 at the center. Sponsor is Simmons Bank. Libations sponsor for the 5-7 p.m. opening reception is MK Distributors.

◼️ At The ARTSpace, the opening reception, 5-7 p.m., for "Spectrum Dynamic," a project in which artist Caleb Weintraub and Dr. Dan Kennedy collaborated with staff and students at the College Internship Program at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., which assists young autistic people. The exhibition, on display through April 1, includes a series of dye-sublimation prints and an accompanying video.

◼️ 4-6 p.m. at The ARTSpace, a closing reception for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 2023 Spring Senior Exhibition.

Gallery admission is free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

'Tree/Cycle'

"Tree/Cycle of Life, An Exploration of Art and Science Inspired by Arkansas Trees," charcoal and colored pencil portraits of Arkansas trees by Linda Williams Palmer and wood pieces by Gene Sparling, opens Saturday at Mid-America Science Museum, 500 Mid America Blvd., Hot Springs. The exhibition remains up in the museum's Hall of Wonder through May 7. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Museum admission is $12, $10 for children 3-12, $11 for senior citizens 65 and older, teachers and military. Call (501) 767-3461 or visit midamericamuseum.org.

ETC.: Black Family Expo

Families can share their history, promote togetherness and recognize the value of the preservation of Central Arkansas' Black history as the Central Arkansas Library System hosts the Black Family Expo, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Pankey Community Center, 13700 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Ten area families will display family memorabilia, including photos, artifacts and documents. Library card sign-ups and a children's activity area will also be available. Also on display: resources from CALS' Roberts Library, including the Mobile Memory Lab, tutorials on oral history kits and other services. Admission is free; some activities require registration. Call (501) 320-5726.



