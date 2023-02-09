City of Little Rock to offer ‘relocation assistance’ to Big Country Chateau tenants

The city of Little Rock will extend "relocation assistance" to tenants of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex on Colonel Glenn Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Details remained sparse with regard to a timeline or costs to be incurred by the city.

"The Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs will be in contact with tenants to coordinate assistance," the release said.

The announcement came after Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at a city board meeting Tuesday evening pledged to help tenants find a home or hotel room, with Scott likening the situation at Big Country Chateau to an emergency.

Nevertheless, the mayor acknowledged that the expense associated with the effort could be large.

Earlier on Tuesday, city officials conducted an inspection of Big Country Chateau backed by an administrative warrant. Kevin Howard, director of the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, reported to city board members that life-safety violations still exist at the complex.

Howard estimated that 100-125 people were living at the complex in 82 lawfully occupied units.

Separate legal proceedings brought by the city and the state against the apartment complex's owners remain ongoing in Little Rock environmental court and Pulaski County Circuit Court, respectively.

Circuit Court Judge Cara Connors on Feb. 3 granted the state's request for the appointment of a receiver to oversee the complex, pay utility bills and bring structures up to code.

A receiver has yet to be named, and an attorney for Big Country Chateau on Tuesday requested that the judge reconsider her order.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday morning.

"Ensuring safe, healthy and habitable housing for all residents is a priority for the City of Little Rock," Scott said in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to work with the City Attorney, Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs, other city staff, the Arkansas Attorney General's Office and community partners to address the emergency situation at Big Country Chateau."