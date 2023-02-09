Election board to meet

Michael Adam, chairman of the Jefferson County Election Commission, called a commission meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday at the commission office. The agenda includes commission reorganization and status of a reimbursement request, according to a news release.

OBU names students to Dean's List

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia named students to its Dean's List for fall 2022.

Southeast Arkansas residents listed by hometown include:

Pine Bluff -- Arcrel Lee; Poyen -- Jaxson Carter; Prattsville -- Elise Hicks; Redfield -- Riley Gillis; Rison -- Emily Stover; DeWitt -- Jessalyn Ahrens; Sheridan -- Jenna Barnes; Warren -- Riley Cornish; White Hall -- Harlie Hipp.

Dean's List criteria includes having a 3.5–3.9 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, according to a news release.

OBU announces President's List

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia named students to its fall 2022 President's List.

Southeast Arkansas residents listed by hometown include:

Pine Bluff -- Alex Browning; Prattsville -- Anna Holiman; Sheridan -- Megan Monk; Monticello -- Reece Gray; Casscoe -- Camryn Shelton; Fordyce -- Madison Gray; Leola -- Emilee Webb; McGehee -- Dayja James.

President's List criteria includes having a grade point average of 4.0 and be classified as a full-time student, according to a news release.

ASU names area honor students

Students on the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced, including southeast Arkansas residents.

The Chancellor's List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a perfect grade point average of 4.0. The Dean's List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99, according to a news release.

Area honorees listed by hometown include:

Pine Bluff: Elkanah Bearden, CL, White Hall: Marlee Davis, CL, White Hall: Hayden Foster, CL, White Hall: Savannah Francis, CL, White Hall: Kamryn McEntire, CL, White Hall: Connor Williams, CL; Jefferson: Julia Pye, CL;

Almyra: Sammi Bradley, CL, Casscoe: Dalton Gulker, CL, Casscoe: Megan Bouscher, DL, DeWitt: Caitlyn Baker, CL, DeWitt: Magon James, CL, DeWitt: Haley Martin, CL, DeWitt: Carly Watkins, CL, DeWitt: Tyler Childers, DL,

DeWitt: McKensy Cummings, DL, DeWitt: Destiny Johnson, DL, DeWitt: Darby Vancamp, DL, Stuttgart: Malia Scott, CL, Stuttgart: Heidy Bulbarela-Hernandez, DL; Warren: Cameron Cobb, CL; Lake Village: Anna Fabick, CL, Lake Village: Aidan Cox, DL; Rison: Maddison Stover, CL, Rison: Sarah-Catherine Reed, DL, Rison: Trenton Stover, DL; Fordyce: Victoria Mantz, CL, Fordyce: Olivia Moore, DL, Fordyce: Damon Rice, DL, Dumas: Jeffrey Branson, CL, Dumas: I'Karia Jones, CL, Dumas: Madison Bonds, DL, McGehee: Armari Jackson, DL,

McGehee: Madysen Jackson, DL, McGehee: Jamyra Nelson, DL, McGehee: Drew Wilson, DL, Monticello: William Hollis, DL, Monticello: M. Pinkus, DL, Monticello: Madison Tucker, DL, Monticello: John Vance, DL; Grapevine: Madison Taylor, CL, Grapevine: Terah Grimes, DL, Hensley: Peyton Capps, DL, Hensley: Dorsey Spears, DL, Poyen: Gracen Murphy, CL, Prattsville: Jameson Archer, CL,

Prattsville: Annie Hicks, CL, Prattsville: Rocco Hicks, CL, Prattsville: Alaina Allen, DL, Sheridan: Kelsey Brule, CL, Sheridan: Lawson Collins, CL, Sheridan: Brendan Crutchfield, CL, Sheridan: Carly Strong, CL, Sheridan: Hunter Campbell, DL, Sheridan: Blair Casey, DL, Sheridan: Eli Casey, DL; Sheridan: Amber Goudy, DL, Sheridan: Noah Phillips, DL,

Sheridan: McKinzee Rainbolt, DL; Star City: Ryan Davis, CL, Star City: Eli Edmonds, CL, Star City: Abigail Gill, CL, Star City: Laterriuna Hill, CL, Star City: Mackenzie Poe, CL, Star City: Karley Spivey, CL, Star City: Reid Dutton, DL, Star City: Abbye Sullivan, DL.