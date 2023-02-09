Council enlists specialist, pushes city housing plan

A cultural development specialist will be hired to oversee the cultural programming in Pine Bluff's development of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District.

A resolution to establish the position passed Monday during a rather short city council meeting.

The position, which pays $50,000 a year with a two-year completion date for the district project, will be responsible for developing entertaining and educational programs that engage tourists and residents.

Some other responsibilities include local museum strategy and support to increase visitation, program development for the cultural district and collaborations with the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force and the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission to nurture and sustain a culture of shared decision-making.

The specialist will work under Economic and Community Development, with hopes to further utilize the position in other areas as needed.

The city council also gave Mayor Shirley Washington authority to execute a contract with Crafton, Tull and Associates to perform a flood study at the former Southeast Middle School campus and construction of a building pad preparatory to the property being developed for family housing.

City project coordinator William Fells previously gave an update to the much-anticipated housing project at 2001 S. Ohio St., stating the site will feature multifamily stacked flats. Six units will house one-bedroom flats, 46 units will house two-bedroom flats, and 18 units will house three-bedroom flats with future hopes to develop the rest of the 29 acres.

The scope of basic services for the housing project, which will be named Southeast Estates to honor the former Southeast High School and the alumni who attended, will include a topographic survey. Hydraulic studies will be conducted to ensure any rise in the floodplain is less than 1 foot as required by FEMA, according to Crafton officials.

In terms of the next steps for Phase I, Fells said the developer intends to apply to the Arkansas Development Finance Authority by March 6 for construction funds.

"At that time, they will need to have a title commitment and site control agreement from the city," Fells said. "In order to facilitate this, Inspection and Zoning are working to arrange a special called Planning Commission meeting for Feb. 13."

In this meeting, Fells said the commission will vote on the new 6 acres as well as a measure to rezone the land for multifamily use. If the 6 acres and rezoning are approved, the Development and Planning Commission will review an ordinance sending the commission's decision to the full council for approval.

"We hope to submit a site control agreement to the committee at that time as well, granting the developer control of the six acres," said Fells, who added that the city will work with the city attorney's office to draft that agreement. "We are also working with an engineering firm to prepare an RFP (request for proposal) for the dirt work that can mitigate the floodplain, which will allow us to bid it out and receive exact cost estimates."

According to Crafton Tull, its preparation for construction documents on the 6 acres of fill will be deliverable by March 30. Construction drawings will include grading and drainage plans, erosion control plans, SWPPP and specifications.

Anticipated dirt work is slated to begin May 1.

When the property was first acquired, the original plan was to feature 96 affordable homes on 29 acres in collaboration with the housing authority. The layout was later changed to be more feasible.

The change, however, has affected the housing authority. According to Fells, on Tuesday during Pine Bluff's Development and Planning meeting, the housing authority does not have vouchers but says the city will still move forward with developing the site and will focus on the vouchers next year.